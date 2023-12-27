Arber Xhekaj reveals reason Canadiens provided him for sending him to AHL

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj recently revealed insights into the team's reasoning behind his assignment to the American Hockey League.

A tweet from an NHL insider indicated that Xhekaj spoke to TheHockeyNews, shedding light on the directions he received from the Canadiens management before being sent to the Laval Rocket, along with the team's future expectations.

The Canadiens announced on Dec. 4 that Xhekaj, recovering from an upper body injury, was activated off injured reserve and loaned to the Laval Rocket in the AHL. The move was retroactive to his last game on Nov. 16. In 17 games this season, the Hamilton, ONT, native has contributed a goal and two assists.

According to Xhekaj, the primary directive from the team is to enhance his performance in the defensive zone:

"In general, just clean up the D-zone. I don't think (management) want me to be a six or seven guy in Montreal. I think they want me to be a go-to guy who eventually plays 20 minutes a night and build into that."

The revelation had initially surprised the 22-year-old defenseman, impacting his mindset as he joined the Laval Rocket.

In his first game at Place Bell against the Belleville Senators, Xheka was called upon, but he could't make a significant play. Despite the initial challenges, Xhekaj remains determined to meet the Canadiens' expectations and work towards becoming a key player in the future.

As Arber Xhekaj continues his development with the Laval Rocket, Canadiens fans and management will monitor his progress closely. When he shows signs of growth as a defenseman, his eventual return to the NHL is expected.

Arber Xhekaj's journey to the NHL

Arber Xhekaj's journey to professional hockey was full of ups and downs. Despite going undrafted in the OHL 2017 Priority Selection due to his slight frame, Xhekaj persevered.

His stint with the St. Catharines Falcons in the GOJHL caught the attention of the Kitchener Rangers, leading to an invitation to their training camp in 2018.

Xhekaj's gritty playing style earned him a spot in the OHL. After going undrafted in the NHL in 2020 and 2021, he impressed the Montreal Canadiens during the 2021 training camp.

Signed as an undrafted free agent, Xhekaj showcased his skills with the Rangers in the 2021–22 season, blending an old-school enforcer style with modern defensive prowess.

Midseason, Arber Xhekaj was traded to the Hamilton Bulldogs, contributing to their 2022 J. Ross Robertson Cup victory and earning a spot on the Memorial Cup All-Star Team. The Bulldogs, though, fell short in the final.