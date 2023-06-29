Arber Xhekaj vs Florian: Who is the better among the two brothers?

The Montreal Canadiens have added Arber Xhekaj's brother, Florian, to the organization.

Xhekaj has become a fan favorite with the Canadiens as the undrafted free agent was a physical presence on defense and wasn't afraid to fight. With him dropping the mits, fans around the NHL started to love him.

With Arber Xhekaj becoming so beloved, with the 101st pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, the Canadiens drafted his brother Florian Xhekaj.

With the brothers in the same NHL organization, let's take a comparative look at the two and see who is better.

Arber Xhekaj's journey

Arber Xhekaj

Arber Xhekaj was not drafted in the OHL as he was a small defenseman growing up. After playing junior hockey, he got invited to the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL training camp in 2018 and made the team as an undrafted player.

He spent parts of three seasons with the Rangers and played in 128 games and recorded 37 points and 181 PIMs.

Xhekaj was then traded to the Hamilton Bulldogs for a Memorial Cup run and in 33 games, he had 17 points and 84 PIMs. After going undrafted in the 2020 and 2021 NHL Drafts, he was invited to a camp with the Montreal Canadiens ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Xhekaj ended up signing a deal and made his NHL debut last year and played in 51 games and played a big role with the Habs.

Florian Xhekaj's route to success

As for Florian Xhekaj, he is a forward who, like his brother, was also undrafted to the OHL. After playing in the GOJHL, he signed with the Hamilton Bulldogs where his brother ended his junior career.

The 19-year-old played in 68 games and had 13 goals and 12 assists for 25 points and 76 PIMs. Florian Xhekaj is 6-foot-2 and 175lbs and like his brother, uses his size and plays a physical role.

Although Florian was the only brother to be drafted, Arber seems the better brother as there are doubts Florian will make it to the NHL.

Arber was a nice success story last year but it wouldn't be surprising if he doesn't make the Montreal Canadiens next year and is instead in the AHL. But he is a solid seventh to ninth defenseman in an organization.

Florian Xhekaj, meanwhile, doesn't have much offensive firepower and instead will need to play a bottom-six role in the NHL. However, his speed isn't the best, so it will be hard for him to find a consistent role in the NHL.

Even though they play different positions, and Florian was the brother to be drafted, I do think Arber Xhekaj is better and will have a better pro career.

