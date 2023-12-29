"Are we back?" - Philly fans react as Flyers register major upset win over heavily-favored Canucks

The Philadelphia Flyers pulled off an upset by defeating the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Thursday. The Canucks, who are tied for the most points in the NHL, were expected to win.

Expand Tweet

Philadelphia fans took to social media to express their excitement and hope for the future of their team.

A fan commented:

Are we back??

Expand Tweet

The Flyers (19-11-4) have earned 11 points in their last 12 games. This latest triumph only adds momentum to their impressive record. Philadelphia is emerging as a strong contender after overcoming the early season struggles.

The Canucks, hold a record of 23-10-3 and are tied with the New York Rangers for first place in terms of points earned (49 points).

Here are some reactions from fans following the Flyers victory.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Comment byu/HockeyMod from discussion incanucks Expand Post

Comment byu/HockeyMod from discussion incanucks Expand Post

Top 3 Philadelphia Flyers’ unexpected stars

#1. Travis Konecny

Travis Konecny was the subject of trade rumors during the offseason; however, the Flyers decided to keep him on their team. Konecny’s performance has been exceptional, surpassing expectations considering his contract value of $5.5 million per year.

Konecny has 16 goals and 12 assists in 34 games. He currently leads the team in points.

#2. Carter Hart

Another player is Carter Hart. In his first two seasons in the NHL, he established himself as one of the best goalies. However, he faced some setbacks in the last two years.

Before this season, there were discussions about trading or benching Hart. Nevertheless, he has been performing admirably with a record of 9-6-2, maintaining a goals-against average (GAA) of 2.57 and a save percentage (SV%) of .914.

#3. Sean Couturier

Sean Couturier missed playing time during the 2021-22 season due to surgery and only participated in 29 games. He also had to sit out the last season due to the surgery, but now he is fully recovered and back in action.

There were uncertainties surrounding his role with the Flyers heading into this season. However, in 32 games, the forward has nine goals and 14 assists, totaling 23 points.