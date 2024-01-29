"Are we out of cap space so bad?" - NHL fans hilariously react to Corey Perry making Oilers debut with borrowed gear 

Corey Perry made his debut with the Edmonton Oilers sporting a "borrowed gear" setup, and NHL fans couldn't help but react with a mix of amusement and curiosity.

The post shared by B/R Open Ice on X (formerly Twitter) highlighted Perry's unconventional choice of equipment, which included Dylan Holloway’s gloves and Josh Anderson’s stick.

Amidst the chuckles and raised eyebrows, one fan quipped,

"Are we out of cap space so bad we can’t buy sticks and gloves?"

Another fan playfully took a shot at Perry's stick selection, stating,

"Out of all the sticks you choose the guy who never scores."

Adding a touch of nostalgia to the reactions, one fan reminisced,

"He always used a Josh Anderson stick since the cup run with MTL…"

The familial aspect of hockey gear was humorously pointed out by another fan who commented,

"When you’re the younger bro and get handed down older bro’s old gear."

Corey Perry didn't contribute any points in Edmonton's 16th win

On Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers secured their 16th consecutive victory, coming within one win of tying the NHL record, by defeating the Nashville Predators 4-1. Connor McDavid led the charge with a goal and three assists, emphasizing the team's resilience during a less-than-perfect week.

McDavid said,

“It’s exciting, obviously it’s a great run, obviously the goalies have played great, This past week wasn’t our best hockey and we found a way to get three wins, which is a great sign. We’ve gotten great goaltending, the back end has been good, the kill has been amazing, those are all good things.”

The Oilers are set to challenge the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins' record after the All-Star break when they face Vegas on Feb. 6. They've already equaled the 2016-17 Columbus Blue Jackets' second-longest streak.

Leon Draisaitl, who contributed a goal and two assists, said after the game:

“It’s special, It takes a lot of good efforts and a lot of good games to get to that number. We have been a bit sloppy the last three games but have obviously had some individual performances that have gotten us the wins. You need that sometimes too. It’s been a great stretch for us.”

Goalie Stuart Skinner made 28 saves, extending the team's franchise-record streak of 14 games without allowing more than two goals. Despite Colton Sissons scoring for Nashville, the Predators suffered their third loss in four games.

Sissons said,

“I thought we outplayed them, but unfortunately it doesn’t matter when you don’t get two points, It still hurts.”