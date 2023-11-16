Are the Edmonton Oilers back to their best? Paul Bissonette delivers his verdict

The Edmonton Oilers have ignited discussions about a potential resurgence, and NHL insider Paul Bissonnette's recent opinion has added fuel to the speculation. Bissonnette's verdict came in the form of a post on X that read:

"The Edmonton Oilers are 3-0 since Whit denounced his fandom. What a late-game comeback against the Krakheads. Evander Kane with the natural hat trick in a 10-minute span finishing it off with the OT winner. THE OILERS ARE BACK."

This proclamation followed a thrilling game against the Seattle Kraken, where Evander Kane played a pivotal role. Kane scored the tying goals in the third period and completed a natural hat trick in overtime, securing a 4-3 victory for the Oilers. The team's comeback from a two-goal deficit marked its third consecutive win, showcasing the players' determination.

Key players like Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard and Leon Draisaitl contributed significantly to the Oilers' success. McDavid showcased his scoring prowess with a backhand move, while Bouchard's three assists and Draisaitl's playmaking played crucial roles in the comeback. Stuart Skinner's impressive 33 saves also contributed to the team's win.

Despite the Kraken initially taking a 3-1 lead with goals from Jared McCann, Alex Wennberg and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, the Oilers fought back. Kane pulled the Oilers within one goal in the third period, and with just 46 seconds remaining, he tied the game after Skinner was pulled for the extra attacker.

The dramatic overtime victory, with Zach Hyman assisting Kane's seventh goal of the season, further fueled the narrative of the Oilers' resurgence.

Edmonton Oilers new head coach Kris Knoblauch's remarks

The coaching change, with Kris Knoblauch replacing Jay Woodcroft, seems to have had a positive impact. Knoblauch expressed satisfaction with the team's recovery from a challenging second period:

"The last 12 minutes of the second period was almost rock bottom, in my opinion. I didn’t think we played well at all. But in the third period, we showed a lot of passion and perseverance to stick with it."

The Edmonton Oilers' recent success might be a turning point in their season, providing hope for fans and insiders. As the team heads into a long road trip, the momentum gained from consecutive wins under the new coaching staff could be a catalyst for further improvements.

The Oilers are navigating through injuries, with key players on long-term injured reserve. Still, the return of Connor Brown and the resilience shown in the recent games offer optimism for the challenges ahead.

Whether the Edmonton Oilers are truly "back" remains subjective, but recent performances and Paul Bissonnette's enthusiastic post have sparked optimism and discussions.