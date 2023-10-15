"Are we entering the golden era of scoring?": Auston Matthews, other NHL stars' hat tricks leave fans impressed in opening week

Auston Matthews' sensational back-to-back hat tricks to kick off the NHL season have not only left fans astounded but have also sparked passionate discussions across the hockey community. Reddit, the hub for such debates, was abuzz with a post on the r/nhl subreddit that asked the poignant question:

"Are we entering into the next golden era for goal scoring?"

The original post, eloquently penned by 'BreadmanToaster,' spoke to the abundance of hat tricks and high-scoring games witnessed during the season's opening days. The author expressed a perspective many shared, asserting that the dreaded "dead puck era" felt like a distant memory amid the current goal-scoring frenzy.

The post triggered a wide spectrum of reactions from fervent fans. One fan, perhaps struck by the prolific goal-scoring, ominously proclaimed,

"We are entering a goaltending dark age."

Comment byu/BreadmanToaster from discussion inhockey Expand Post

On the contrary, another fan pointed to recent history as evidence of a new era of goal-scoring. He noted,

"I think the fact we had three different 60 goal scorers over the past two seasons suggests we are already in a new era."

Comment byu/BreadmanToaster from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Amid the whirlwind of opinions, a more balanced perspective emerged, cautioning against hasty conclusions. This fan emphasized,

"Scoring has increased lately - but think we need to give it a few weeks before making that kind of call regarding this season specifically. Hockey has a long and wild season."

Comment byu/BreadmanToaster from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/BreadmanToaster from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/BreadmanToaster from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/BreadmanToaster from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/BreadmanToaster from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/BreadmanToaster from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/BreadmanToaster from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Matthews' electrifying performances have undoubtedly shaken up the NHL landscape, prompting fans to ponder the future of goal-scoring in the league. As the season unfolds, these debates and discussions will continue to shape the narrative of the 2023-24 NHL season.

Auston Matthews' historic NHL debut and Hart Trophy win

Auston Matthews, selected as the first overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs, emerged as a potential cornerstone player due to his extraordinary talent. He looked up to players from the Phoenix/Arizona Coyotes, particularly finding inspiration in Shane Doan and Daniel Briere.

His path to the NHL was untraditional, as he chose a one-year stint with the ZSC Lions in Switzerland rather than going through major junior or college hockey.

During his NHL debut in 2016, Matthews made history by becoming the first player in the modern era to score four goals in his inaugural game. His exceptional performance during the 2021-22 season resulted in him being awarded the Hart Trophy as the league's most valuable player, marking the first time a Maple Leafs player had won the award since the 1954-55 season.