Are Gavin McKenna and Connor Bedard related? Looking at ice hockey prodigies' familial connections

Connor Bedard, a notable figure in professional ice hockey, has a cousin rapidly gaining attention among scouts and enthusiasts: Gavin McKenna. At a mere 15 years old, McKenna is creating a buzz. She is a forward for the Medicine Hat Tigers in the Western Hockey League (WHL) during the 2023-2024 season. However, McKenna's familial link to hockey prodigy Connor Bedard has recently surfaced in the wake of his performance in the current WHL season.

McKenna hails from a rich hockey background, with his parents having played the sport. His father's commitment to his son's passion for hockey is evident, as he has constructed an outdoor rink for McKenna to practice on every winter.

A key aspect of McKenna's journey is his familial tie to Connor Bedard. Bedard is a prominent figure in junior hockey and a rising star with the Chicago Blackhawks in the NHL. McKenna and Bedard share a familial connection through marriage, making them cousins. Bedard may have influenced McKenna as he appears to follow in his cousin's footsteps.

Given his age, McKenna's prowess on the ice becomes even more remarkable. As a 2026 draft-eligible forward, he has defied expectations by competing in the demanding WHL and excelling at the highest level. McKenna has 42 points in just 32 games, including an impressive tally of 8 goals in his last ten matchups. He is proving himself to be a force to be reckoned with.

One particular game is a defining moment in McKenna's young career. The young forward took center stage in a matchup where Medicine Hat was trailing 3-0. He netted a hat trick and sealed the victory with an overtime winner – a quick wrist shot reminiscent of his cousin Bedard's strength.

Chicago Blackhawks Rookie Connor Bedard Placed on Injured Reserve

Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard has been placed on injured reserve. He fractured his jaw after getting hit by Brendan Smith in Friday's game against the New Jersey Devils.

Bedard, carrying the puck into the Devils' zone, collided with Smith, resulting in a scuffle. Smith wasn't penalized initially but got into a fight later with Chicago's Nick Foligno. Blackhawks coach Richardson suggested it might not have been a dirty play. He attributed the collision to Bedard's vulnerable position while reaching for the puck. Bedard's injury has raised questions about the nature of the hit. However, Smith's hit comes clean, according to the league.