"Are they any good?" - NHL fans left debating over Penguins' surprise trade for Canucks' Jack Rathbone and Karel Plasek

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Penguins made a slight shuffle in their roster through a surprising trade involving the Vancouver Canucks.

The Pens acquired defenseman Jack Rathbone and forward Karel Plasek and sent Mark Friedman and Ty Glover to Vancouver. The moves made by the Pens mark the addition of depth to their front and blue lines.

Pittsburgh Penguins fans, though, were surprised by this move and were left debating over the acquisition of two players as they took to X, formerly Twitter, to share thoughts on the move.

One fan posted:

"Are they any good"

Here are some of the best reactions on X:

All you need to know about the Pittsburgh Penguins' new additions

The Penguins acquired forward Karel Plasek and defenseman Jack Rathbone from the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. Both players are young and talented and have integrated depth into the Pens' roster.

Rathbone is a 24-year-old defenseman. He was selected No. 95 in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL draft by the Vancouver Canucks. He was with the team for the last three seasons and appeared in 28 games, scoring five points (two goals and three assists) for the Canadian-based franchise.

This season, Rathbone was with the Abbotsford Canucks of the American Hockey League and has accumulated one goal in two games. Following the trade, he'll now report to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, an AHL affiliate for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Karel Plasek, 23, was drafted No. 175 in the sixth round of the 2019 draft by the Canucks. However, the 23-year-old forward has yet to make an appearance in the NHL. The Czech native, for the majority of his career, has played in the Czech League. He'll be heading to the Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL.

Meanwhile, Mark Friedman, 27, was the No. 86 pick by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2014 draft. He accumulated seven points with the Penguins in 23 games last season. Overall, he's played 67 career games in the NHL, accumulating 12 points.