"Are we sure it wasn't Bedard?" - NHL fans left in splits as 8-year-old Canucks fan hilariously trolls Chicago Blackhawks on jumbotron

A recent response from an 8-year-old Vancouver Canucks fan has left Chicago Blackhawks and Canucks fans in splits. The young fan humorously trolled the Chicago Blackhawks during a pregame moment on the jumbotron.

NHL insider Jeff Paterson shared the delightful incident on Twitter, stating,

"8-year-old kid in #Canucks jersey on jumbotron pregame asked if he has a message to the Blackhawks: 'you've had a bad season and you suck.'"

The innocent yet candid comment from the young fan drew attention not only from the crowd at the game but also from the broader NHL community.

The social media reactions were swift, with fans chiming in to express their amusement at the youngster's playful jab. One fan even humorously questioned,

"Are we sure it wasnt bedard?"

Another fan added a touch of satire.

"It’s up to us responsible, grown adults to teach future generations about Duncan Keith and the importance of never forgetting and never forgiving. Good to hear we’re doing well on that front."

Fans playfully suggested that Bedard might have made a surprise appearance at Rogers Arena. One fan tweeted,

"Good to see Bedard showed up to Rogers Arena"

Canucks dominated Chicago Blackhawks with a 2-0 win

Thatcher Demko demonstrated his goaltender skills in a 2-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks, blocking 31 shots for his fifth shutout of the season. Pius Suter and Quinn Hughes scored for the Vancouver Canucks, helping them win their third straight game.

Hughes praised Demko, emphasizing his consistent excellence, stating:

“I think he’s been one of the best in the league for a while now.”

Vancouver's coach, Rick Tocchet, was satisfied with Demko's shutout, emphasizing its significance in a team context, stating,

“Obviously when you get a shutout, it’s always a team thing, but obviously he’s a huge part of it.”

Suter opened the scoring early in the game, and Hughes doubled the lead with a skillful play. Chicago's Petr Mrazek made 27 saves, but the NHL team struggled on the road, extending their losing streak to 17 consecutive away games.

Nick Foligno acknowledged the team's road challenges, noting a lack of readiness and competitiveness.

Demko acknowledged the Chicago Blackhawks's hard work, particularly in the third period, where Foligno had notable scoring attempts. Demko commended his team for matching Chicago's effort, stating,

“I thought they played pretty well, and we had to match that. I’m proud of the group.”

The Canucks will next face the St. Louis Blues at the Rogers Arena on Wednesday.