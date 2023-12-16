Are the Washington Capitals moving? What we know about franchise-altering decision

On Wednesday, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled a massive $2 billion entertainment complex, the new home for the NHL's Washington Capitals and the NBA team Washington Wizards. The relocation to Alexandria, Virginia, approximately eight miles south of Washington, D.C., marks a significant shift in the landscape of Washington sports.

The ambitious project, set to commence construction in 2025 and open its doors in late 2028, encompasses a sprawling nine million square feet. Central to the development is the establishment of the global headquarters for Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the entity that owns both the Washington Capitals and the Wizards.

The move signals not only a change of location for the teams but also a strategic consolidation of resources and operations. The complex is designed to be a multifaceted hub, featuring a state-of-the-art arena for the Washington Capitals and Wizards alongside mixed-use retail spaces, hotels and conference facilities.

Governor Youngkin said:

“This is the most visionary sports and entertainment development in the world. The Commonwealth will now be home to two professional sports teams, a new corporate headquarters, and over 30,000 new jobs — this is monumental,”

However, the relocation is contingent on legislative approval, as noted in the official statement.

The Virginia General Assembly will play a crucial role in deciding the fate of the ambitious project. The $2 billion investment will be funded through a combination of bond sales and a substantial $403 million contribution from Monumental Sports & Entertainment.

Ted Leonsis, the Chairman and CEO of Monumental, emphasized the organization's dedication to providing world-class fan experiences. In a separate statement, Leonsis said:

"We are committed to continuously evolving our teams, deepening community ties and solidifying our role as leaders at the forefront of sports and technology."

Washington Capitals lost shootout to Flyers

Bobby Brink played a pivotal role in the Philadelphia Flyers' 4-3 shootout win over the Washington Capitals.

Brink not only scored in regulation but also netted the deciding shootout goal. Joel Farabee and Owen Tippett also contributed goals, while Samuel Ersson made 27 saves. Despite not being at their best, the Flyers showcased resilience, impressing coach John Tortorella.

Dylan Strome and Tom Wilson had a goal and an assist each for the Capitals, but they couldn't hold a late third-period lead. Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said:

“They’re going to work in all three zones ... They’re not going to give you anything.”

The Flyers' victory sets the stage for two more meetings between the two Metropolitan Division rivals in March and April.