Are the Washington Capitals retiring their navy blue jerseys? Team schedule hints at big upcoming change

The Washington Capitals were founded in 1974 and have worn patriotic uniforms of red, white, and blue since their inception. In 2021, the Capitals unveiled a new third jersey design featuring an all-red hat and white "CAPITALS" with normal clothing.

The team has also worn navy blue W alternate jerseys in 10 games during the 2022-23 season. However, the Capitals have announced that they will be retiring the navy blue alternate jerseys after the 2023-24 season.

The navy blue W sweater was first released in 2021 and features the top of the Washington Monument illustrated in its middle ascender, with three red stars above the W representing Maryland, Washington, DC, and Virginia.

The Washington Capitals have released their 2023-24 promotional calendar, which includes a Sonny Milano Chia Pet giveaway. However, there is no mention of the navy blue alternate jerseys being retired in the promotional calendar. The team will go with three jersey designs this season, including the classic red and whites featuring the Capitals wordmark along with the W alternate.

The Washington Capitals will not wear its Screaming Eagle Reverse Retro jersey this season due to the NHL ending its Reverse Retro program. The sidelining of the navy blue jersey would allow for the return of the Screagle in 2024-25 if the Capitals so choose.

Sonny Milano Chia Planter Takes Center Stage in Washington Capitals' 2023-24 Promo Lineup

The Washington Capitals have unveiled their intriguing promotional calendar for the upcoming 2023-24 season, with a peculiar highlight – the "Chia Milano" chia seed planter.

The Capitals plan to deliver these unique planters to all attendees at the January 11, 2024 game against the Seattle Kraken, inspired by forward Sonny Milano's trademark flowing locks. Milano's long, luscious hair, which helped him earn a large fan base, has become a symbol of his on-ice brilliance.

The 27-year-old Milano, who charmed fans with his play, inked a contract extension worth $5.7 million after a fruitful season with 11 goals and 22 assists in 64 games. Teammate T.J. Oshie amusingly described Milano's mane as an "absolute mane," adding to the charismatic player's allure.

The Washington Capitals' promotional lineup encompasses 14 all-fan giveaways, featuring diverse items like a bucket hat, fanny pack, holiday beanie, Hawaiian shirt, and even a Darcy Kuemper bobblehead. Additionally, the schedule boasts 19 special ticket offers, each accompanied by a themed gift. This range includes eye-catching Capitals-themed crossover jerseys, spanning football, soccer, basketball, and baseball, catering to an array of sports fans.

The promotional calendar is rounded out by over two dozen themed nights, such as Oktoberfest, Capsgiving, and Pride Night. These events will feature engaging activities for all attendees, while select giveaways, like a Capitals beer stein for Oktoberfest and a Pride-themed Capitals beanie for Pride night, require special ticket purchases. Music-focused theme nights, complete with pregame concerts, will also debut at the District E event space adjacent to Capital One Arena.,