The Philadelphia Flyers recently found themselves in the midst of controversy after a member of their social media staff made disrespectful comments towards a reporter. In response, the team issued an apology on Tuesday, acknowledging the inappropriate behavior and expressing regret for the incident.

This apology, however, was met with mixed reactions from NHL fans, who took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the matter.

One fan chimed in, stating:

"Bro wasn't wrong though..."

On the other hand, another fan took a different stance, proclaiming:

"This might be the softest thing I’ve ever seen on the Internet."

Adding to the conversation, yet another fan expressed their disappointment, stating:

"How embarrassing."

David Peters @pittsburghdave_ @NHLFlyers Do we expect anything else from a trash city @NHLFlyers Do we expect anything else from a trash city

Phillie @PhillieTV @NHLFlyers So are y’all hiring for Social Media then? I’m local and would love an opportunity to showcase my skills. And I wouldn’t disrespect our team with a clear direction now @NHLFlyers So are y’all hiring for Social Media then? I’m local and would love an opportunity to showcase my skills. And I wouldn’t disrespect our team with a clear direction now

🏆 - The Gilded Jester @TheGildedJester



I might be able to relocate if you have enough cheesesteaks. @NHLFlyers If you need a new admin let me know.I might be able to relocate if you have enough cheesesteaks. @NHLFlyers If you need a new admin let me know.I might be able to relocate if you have enough cheesesteaks.

Birds 🦅 @Simpsonnati @NHLFlyers You hiring a new social media person? I'll put my two weeks in rn @NHLFlyers You hiring a new social media person? I'll put my two weeks in rn

The varied reactions from NHL fans highlight the diversity of opinions within the fan base regarding the Philadelphia Flyers' apology.

The Philadelphia Flyers have issued an apology for the disrespectful remarks

The Philadelphia Flyers found themselves in hot water after their social media team made disrespectful remarks towards Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Giana Han during Garnet Hathaway's introductory press conference.

An incident occurred where a voice, overshadowing Hathaway, asked:

"Why does she keep asking this [expletive] question?"

Additionally, another person sarcastically remarked:

"Why are you even watching? Flyers suck."

The incident, captured on a "hot mic" and shared by a Twitter account, named Lights Out Hockey, showcased the inappropriate comments made by the unnamed staff members.

Nathan "Grav" @NathanGraviteh



"flyers suck why are you even watching"



this is ROUGH lmaooo LIGHTS OUT HOCKEY @Lightsouthky Someone from the Philadelphia Flyers organization is getting fired Someone from the Philadelphia Flyers organization is getting fired 😬 https://t.co/gSCy6SodpC "how many times is she gonna ask this f****** question?""flyers suck why are you even watching"this is ROUGH lmaooo twitter.com/Lightsouthky/s… "how many times is she gonna ask this f****** question?""flyers suck why are you even watching"this is ROUGH lmaooo twitter.com/Lightsouthky/s…

Realizing the severity of the situation, the Flyers took swift action by releasing an apology on behalf of the entire organization. Flyers president Keith Jones expressed deep regret over the disrespectful remarks and emphasized that any form of disrespect towards reporters is completely unacceptable.

He acknowledged the importance of reporters carrying out their job professionally and vowed to foster an environment of mutual respect when working with the media.

Philadelphia Flyers' stated the official apology:

"Earlier today, our team's social media account streamed a recording of a virtual press conference which included disrespectful remarks by members of our social media staff, On behalf of the entire Flyers organization, I want to extend our apologies.

"Any disrespect towards reporters is completely unacceptable, especially when they are simply doing their job. We have reached out to the reporter and outlet personally to express our regret, and will continue to promote an environment of mutual respect when working with media."

Although the Philadelphia Flyers did not explicitly mention Giana Han or the Philadelphia Inquirer in their statement, many individuals rightfully defended the reporter's question about Hathaway choosing the Flyers as a free-agent destination. Mollie Walker of the New York Post criticized the Flyers' social media team for their lack of respect, deeming it "mind-boggling."

Mollie Walker @MollieeWalkerr



What a joke. The lack of respect is mind-boggling. Be better. Got to love when the @NHLFlyers PR department gets caught on a hot mic ripping a reporter’s perfectly valid question during a press conference, tweets it out and then deletes it.What a joke. The lack of respect is mind-boggling. Be better. Got to love when the @NHLFlyers PR department gets caught on a hot mic ripping a reporter’s perfectly valid question during a press conference, tweets it out and then deletes it. What a joke. The lack of respect is mind-boggling. Be better.

Poll : 0 votes