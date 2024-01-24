"Aren't doing anything spectacular": P.K. Subban speaks on Edmonton Oilers' 13-game win streak 

Former Norris Trophy winner P.K. Subban recently spoke about the Edmonton Oilers' 13-game win streak. He didn't think it was anything out of the ordinary or spectacular, and that they were winning the games everyone expected them to win anyway.

The Oilers, once on a poor run of eight consecutive defeats, have emerged as one of the best teams in the league. A large part of the credit goes to their defensive play, which has improved significantly in their recent winning run.

However, for P.K. Subban, the Oilers' brilliant run of performance is due to the individual brilliance of players like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Although there are enough stats against Subban's opinion, he's not backing down from it.

Subban recently posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, where he mentioned that the Oilers are definitely a contender. However, he wasn't overly impressed with the fan base or the team's recent success.

He said:

"Have the expectations for the Edmonton Oilers changed? Well, not for me,” Subban began. “I have championship expectations, but according to the Edmonton Oilers fanbase, half of them want to throw a parade for the 13 wins, the other half want to burn my house down for the comments I made about this team.

Well, when I look at it, in 13 games, this team has scored 52 goals, 17 of those are by depth players, the rest are by the usual suspects. You bring in Paul Coffey, a Hall of Famer, a guy with championship pedigree, to add structure to the defence. Well that happened. Congratulations."

Subban added some interesting points about the Oilers' recent win streak and pointed out that their wins don't warrant excessive celebrations:

"The last 10 games out of your 13 wins were against Calgary, Seattle, Toronto, Montreal, Detroit, Chicago, Ottawa, [Philadelphia], Anaheim, and LA. Toronto, Philly, and LA, good teams, but you should be beating all those teams."

I don’t see anything in there that warrants a parade, and when you look at the next three games, they’ve got Columbus, Chicago, and Nashville. Those are three games you should win. The Edmonton Oilers aren't doing anything spectacular, they're doing what they should be doing"

The Edmonton Oilers haven't lost a game since Dec. 19. They are currently third in the Pacific Division with 53 points.

When did P.K. Subban retire from the NHL?

New Jersey Devils v Seattle Kraken

P.K. Subban was drafted 43rd overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2007 draft. He played seven seasons with the Habs and established himself as one of the best defensemen in the league.

P.K. Subban also won the Norris Trophy for his 2012-13 season, awarded to the "defenseman with the best all-round ability in the league." Moreover, following his stint with the Habs, Subban went on to play three seasons apiece for Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils.

After playing 13 NHL seasons and recording 467 points (115 goals and 352 goals), he announced his retirement on September 20, 2022.