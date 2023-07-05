Arizona Coyotes Cap Space: Examining the Yotes salary in the off-season

The Arizona Coyotes started the off-season off badly, as it was revealed that Tempe voted no on a new arena and the future of the team is uncertain.

The Coyotes were then blasted for their first-round picks as they reached to get both players. Yet, in free agency, Arizona has made some nice signings but still has $16.247 million in cap space.

The Coyotes, however, have two RFAs left to sign, but so far have had a nice off-season.

Arizona Coyotes make minor moves

Arizona is still a rebuilding team and is not expected to be making the playoffs anytime soon. However, in free agency, the Coyotes signed forwards Jason Zucker, Alexander Kerfoot, Alex Galchenyuk, and Nick Bjugstad, and defenseman Troy Stetcher.

"They want to be a Coyote and for us, those guys coming back into our team, we just love their work ethic and we love them as people and what they bring to the Coyotes," Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong said. "The character is huge on Stech and Bjugstad. They came to the desert last year and wanted to make a statement, and they helped our team get better. For us, to have those guys back, wanting to be in the desert, wanting to compete and bleed in the desert, those are our guys."

The Arizona Coyotes also acquired Sean Durzi from the Los Angeles Kings who will play a big role on defense.

Ultimately, with the prospects starting to make the NHL and the Coyotes adding these depth pieces, Armstrong is happy with the way the organization is going.

"If you look at where we are as an organization, it's a proud point to be because of how many picks we've accumulated, and the picks that we've not only made, but the quality of the team that's on the ice in a small timeframe," Armstrong said. "Now we can take another step in being a better team, but we're taking that step with a boatload of draft picks and a lot of talent coming."

With a ton of cap space, Arizona could acquire players from teams that need to dump salary, as they did with Durzi. However, they still need to sign RFA forwards Jack McBain and Matias Maccelli.

But, with 20 picks over the next three years in rounds one to three, Arizona has tons of ammo to add players and make them a competitive team.

