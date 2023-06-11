Arizona Coyotes draft picks: How many players can the Yotes pick in 2023 NHL Entry Draft?

The Arizona Coyotes are gearing up for the 2023 NHL Draft with a lot of excitement and anticipation. General Manager Bill Armstrong recognizes the unique opportunity they have. They are the only team with two lottery picks in the first round, holding the sixth and 12th overall selections.

The Arizona Coyotes can pick a maximum of seven players from the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. This draft is considered to have an abundance of top-end forwards. It aligns with the Coyotes' needs as they strive to improve their goal-scoring abilities.

Armstrong stated that the team intends to use both first-round picks. He also acknowledges the potential for exploring various options, including trading picks for additional assets or moving up in the draft. With a strong pool of prospects available, the Coyotes have a chance to make a significant impact on their roster and future success.

In addition to their two first-round picks, the Arizona Coyotes possess one pick in the second round and four in the third. Looking ahead, they have an impressive eight picks in the top three rounds of the 2024 NHL Draft. This abundance of draft capital presents Armstrong with numerous possibilities to strengthen the team.

Armstrong emphasizes the importance of drafting and developing talent within the organization. He points out that elite players in the NHL often remain with the team that drafted them, making the draft a crucial avenue for acquiring key contributors. The Coyotes have already seen promising results from their recent drafts, with players like Dylan Guenther expected to make an impact in the NHL soon.

As the draft approaches, Armstrong and the Coyotes remain open-minded and prepared for any opportunities that arise. They are focused on selecting quality prospects who can help them take the next step toward their goal of winning a championship.

Bill Armstrong and Arizona Coyotes' previously drafted players

Bill Armstrong is gearing up for his third draft as the Arizona Coyotes' General Manager, having joined the team on September 17, 2020. The Coyotes' commitment to scouting and drafting is starting to yield positive results.

Dylan Guenther, the team's ninth overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, is anticipated to make his NHL debut in the upcoming season. He has contributed to Canada's gold medal triumph at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship.

During the previous draft, the Arizona Coyotes possessed an impressive trio of first-round picks: Logan Cooley (third overall), Conor Geekie (11th overall), and Maveric Lamoureux (29th overall). These promising young players show the Coyotes' successful efforts in identifying talented prospects through their drafting process.

