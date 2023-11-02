"Zebras were duck lovers": Arizona Coyotes fans point at referees for OT loss to Ducks

Arizona Coyotes fans are pointing fingers at the referees following their team's overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks. The game featured dramatic moments, including Lawson Crouse scoring twice and Logan Cooley recording his first NHL goal for the Coyotes. Karel Vejmelka made 25 saves in an effort to secure victory, but it wasn't enough.

The controversy came in the third period when a significant collision between Frank Vatrano of the Ducks and Sean Durzi of the Coyotes went uncalled as a penalty. Durzi, in response to the hit, dropped his gloves and engaged in a brief altercation with Vatrano. Both players received roughing minor penalties. However, the turning point came when Vatrano's hit caused Durzi's jersey to be torn off, leading to a game misconduct for Durzi.

Coyotes fans argued that the hit deserved a more severe penalty, given the dangerous nature of the play. Durzi's ejection left Arizona short-handed and frustrated fans, who believe the referees' decision had a significant impact on the outcome:

While no further goals were scored in regulation, the Ducks ultimately secured the overtime victory. As a result, Coyotes fans are left wondering if the referees' calls played a decisive role in their team's loss to the Ducks.

Anaheim Ducks edge Arizona Coyotes in thrilling overtime win

In a closely contested game at the Honda Center in California, the Arizona Coyotes and the Anaheim Ducks battled it out in a game filled with ups and downs. This matchup marked their sixth encounter since the preseason, with both teams having previously tasted victory.

The game started with the Ducks taking an early 2-0 lead through power-play goals from Troy Terry. However, the Coyotes quickly fought back, with Lawson Crouse and rookie Logan Cooley finding the net to tie the game at 2-2 in the first period.

The second period with some physicality between the teams, but it wasn't until late in the frame that the Coyotes grabbed their first lead of the night. Matias Maccelli's shot resulted in Crouse's second goal, putting Arizona up 3-2.

The third period saw a swift response from the Ducks, as Leo Carlsson redirected a shot to even the score at 3-3. Tensions flared as the game neared its conclusion, with a controversial hit by Frank Vatrano on Sean Durzi going unpunished, leading to Durzi's ejection.

The game eventually headed to overtime, where Troy Terry secured a hat-trick and a 4-3 victory for the Ducks with a goal at 3:27. Terry's outstanding performance and the Ducks' power-play success were decisive factors in the game, while the Arizona Coyotes outshot their opponents but couldn't secure the win.