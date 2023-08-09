Arizona Coyotes relocation: Owner Alex Muruelo scouting multiple locations to build new private-funded arena

The Arizona Coyotes, a part of the NHL since their relocation from Winnipeg in 1996, are embarking on a transformative chapter in their history. Team owner Alex Meruelo has set the wheels in motion for a potential relocation, with plans to establish a brand-new arena.

This move is driven by the vision of creating a state-of-the-art sports and entertainment district, marking a significant shift in the team's trajectory.

The most recent development involves Meruelo's intention to purchase 41 acres in Mesa, Arizona, for the construction of the team's new arena. This endeavor signifies the initiation of a privately funded project that aims to redefine sports and entertainment infrastructure in the state.

Arizona Sports @AZSports The Coyotes confirmed owner Alex Meruelo is pursuing a purchase of land in Mesa with the intentions of it being an option for a new arena. arizonasports.com/story/3530754/…

While Mesa remains a prominent candidate, Meruelo is not limiting his options. The Arizona Coyotes' owner is actively exploring alternative sites within the East Valley, considering locales in Phoenix and Scottsdale. The strategic approach of considering multiple locations shows the Coyotes' are considering their best chances to secure a new home.

Meruelo's aspirations include having various sites under contract and ensuring flexibility and adaptability throughout the decision-making process. The ultimate goal is to have a concrete plan in place by the first quarter of 2024, with an eye toward completing the new arena in time for the 2026-27 NHL season.

Arizona Coyotes' temporary home arena and the problems surrounding it

The rationale behind the Coyotes' pursuit of a new arena is deeply rooted in the results of a Tempe public vote that transpired in mid-May. The proposed $2.1 billion project, which aimed to establish a cutting-edge arena alongside a host of amenities, was halted by the public's decision. This prompted the team to pivot and seek alternative avenues for their future arena.

The journey to secure a new arena has not been without legal entanglements. The City of Phoenix's aviation department filed legal action against Tempe in a bid to prevent certain zoning. Additionally, the land use changes could potentially conflict with safety regulations related to nearby Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. There were many complexities involved in establishing a new sports and entertainment hub.

The Arizona Coyotes' temporary home at Arizona State's Mullett Arena for the 2023-24 season will be their sole hope for now. While their pursuit of a permanent arena continues, they are doing everything they can to give their fans a new home.

With owner Alex Meruelo's strategic vision guiding the way, the franchise will soon find a permanent home in the Valley.