Arizona Coyotes vs New Jersey Devils: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Oct. 13, 2023

The Arizona Coyotes face off against the New Jersey Devils as the Devils conclude a back-to-back home game on a thrilling Friday night showdown.

Coyotes vs Devils: Match Details

Mark your calendars for Oct. 13, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. ET at the iconic Prudential Center in New Jersey.

Coyotes vs Devils: Broadcast Details and Radio Coverage

For Devils fans

Catch the action on MSGSN, with coverage starting from the exciting Pre-Game Show. If you're on the go or prefer radio, tune in to the Devils Hockey Network via the team website or mobile app for live radio coverage.

For Coyotes fans

The game will be televised on Bally Sports Arizona for local viewers. If you're in the Arizona market, you can also listen to the game on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM or ESPN 620 AM. Moreover, all games will be available for streaming on the Arizona Coyotes and Arizona Sports 98.7 FM apps.

If you're out of the market, don't worry. Most Devils games can be watched with an ESPN+ subscription.

Prepare for an action-packed clash on the ice, where you can choose between TV, radio or streaming options, making it an unforgettable night of hockey for fans of both the Arizona Coyotes and the New Jersey Devils.

Game Preview: Arizona Coyotes vs New Jersey Devils

The puck is about to drop on an exciting clash as the Arizona Coyotes kick off their 2023-24 season against the New Jersey Devils.

This game marks the first of two meetings between the teams this season, with the second scheduled for Mar. 16 in the Arizona desert. The Devils claimed both encounters last season, underlining the challenge that awaits the Coyotes.

New Jersey enters this season as one of the league's top contenders, harboring high expectations and aiming for a deep playoff run. They commenced their campaign with a 4-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings, with standout performances from Jack Hughes, Dougie Hamilton and Erik Haula.

The Devils have fortified their roster with experienced talent, including Stanley Cup champion Tyler Toffoli, Tomas Nosek, Colin Miller and Chris Tierney, ensuring depth and leadership.

The Coyotes, meanwhile, embark on a season-opening road trip, having experienced a unique preseason stint in Australia. With new additions like Jason Zucker, Alex Kerfoot and Matt Dumba, and the return of players like Troy Stecher and Nick Bjugstad, the Coyotes have enhanced their depth.

Rookie sensation Logan Cooley, the 2022 third overall pick, is set to make his NHL debut after impressing in preseason.

Watch out for Dougie Hamilton, who has a penchant for scoring in home openers at the Prudential Center. Moreover, keep an eye on Clayton Keller, the Coyotes' leading scorer last season.

As the season begins, both teams are ready to showcase their skills and set the tone for what promises to be an exciting and competitive campaign.