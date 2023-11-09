Arizona Coyotes vs St. Louis Blues: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 9th Oct 2023

The St. Louis Blues (5-5-1) will face off against the Arizona Coyotes (6-5-1) at the Enterprise Center, St. Louis on Thursday, Nov 9th, at 8 p.m. ET.

This game can be viewed on ESPN+, BSSMW, and SCRIPPS.

In their most recent outing, the Arizona Coyotes clinched a 4-3 shootout win over the Seattle Kraken.

Arizona Coyotes vs St. Louis Blues: Spectator's game day guide

Date and Time: Thursday, Nov. 9th at 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Enterprise Center, St. Louis

Broadcast: ESPN+, BSSMW, and SCRIPPS

Live Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, ESPN 620 AM, and KMOX - NewsRadio 1120 AM

In-Depth Look at the Arizona Coyotes: Statistics, Key Players, and Injuries

The Arizona Coyotes have been productive on the offensive front, scoring 39 goals this season at an average of 3.2 per game. However, their defensive performace sees them concede 2.9 goals per game, amounting to 35 in total.

They shine on the power-play, netting 13 goals out of 49 opportunities with a percentage of 26.53%. On the flip side, their penalty-kill percentage ranks 25th at 71.43%.

The Arizona Coyotes have a faceoff win rate of 48.9% and maintain an 11.2% shooting percentage. Unfortunately, they have not managed to shut out an opponent yet. They also exhibit an average of 15.8 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Notable players include Nick Schmaltz, who has gathered 12 points in 12 games, Clayton Keller with five goals and six assists, and Matias Maccelli, contributing 10 points.

In goal, Connor Ingram boasts a 4-1-0 record, with 148 saves and 13 goals allowed, resulting in a 2.5 GAA and a .919 save percentage.

The Arizona Coyotes' injury report lists Bryan Little (Upper Body - Out for Season), Shea Weber (Ankle - Out), Jakub Voracek (Concussion - Out), and Jason Zucker (Lower Body - Out).

A Deep Dive into St. Louis Blues' Performance: Offense, Defense, and Injuries

St. Louis Blues have exhibited their scoring prowess this season, accumulating a total of 26 goals, which translates to an average of 2.4 goals per game.

On the defensive front, they have allowed 32 goals in NHL action, averaging 2.9 goals against per game.

Their power play performance has seen them convert just one goal out of 28 chances, resulting in a 3.57% conversion rate.

Notably, the Blues have recorded two shorthanded goals, ranking fourth among NHL teams, and maintain a penalty-kill percentage of 74.19%. Their faceoff win rate stands at 47.7%, and they exhibit a shooting accuracy of 8.9%.

The Blues have also secured one shutout this season and boast averages of 19.7% hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Key offensive players include Robert Thomas, who has contributed 10 points, and Jordan Kyrou, with six points (including two goals and four assists).

Kasperi Kapanen has also been instrumental, amassing six points in 11 games this season, with a 10% shooting rate.

In the goal, Joel Hofer (2-1-0) has allowed nine goals in his three played.

The Blues' injury list includes Anton Malmstrom (undisclosed - out) and Josh Jacobs (undisclosed - out).