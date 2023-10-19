Artem Zub injury update: Senators HC shares optimism around Russian defenseman's return

Artem Zub of the Ottawa Senators has been an instrumental member of their defense since debuting in the NHL. However, questions surrounding his health following an injury have recently arisen.

Zub was injured when Alex Ovechkin, the captain of the Washington Capitals, fired a shot that deflected off his stick and hit him directly in his left ear. Zub's injury led to bleeding and severe pain, prompting medical assistance to provide first aid at the scene before transporting him for evaluation in the locker room.

Head coach D.J. Smith has provided a positive update regarding Zub's condition while speaking on TSN 1200, Ottawa's Sports Radio Station. Smith was positive about Zub's recovery and doesn't think he will be out for long.

"I don't think it's going to be long term. If he's out or in, I'll see more today. Zub is a tough kid, but doctors and trainers got to make sure guys are not put in a position to hurt themselves further. So if there's any chance of that, he won't play, and someone will have to come up and fill the spot."

This update certainly brought some comfort to Senators fans eagerly anticipating news about Zub's return.

Smith's optimism stems from Zub's strong resilience and determination. Since joining the NHL, Zub has demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt quickly to the league's style of play and has become one of the Senators' key players.

Artem Zub’s hockey career

Artem Zub hails from Khabarovsk, Russia, and began his professional hockey career playing for Khabarovsk in the KHL. With Khabarovsk, he scored 9 points over 32 games before being traded to SKA Saint Petersburg in late 2016.

Zub signed an entry-level contract with the Ottawa Senators in 2020 and made an immediate impact on defense.

While struggling with injuries last season, Zub displayed great resilience. Despite an upper-body injury sustained in October, he returned to the lineup by December of the same year.

Zub's performances earned him a four-year, $18.4 million extension with the franchise, which he signed in December 2022. Since then, he has continued to be an invaluable member of their roster.

This latest injury looked like a painful one, but it seems Artem Zub will be back on the ice sooner rather than later.