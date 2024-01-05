Artemi Panarin reveals reason for not attending NHL All-Star Game in Toronto

Artemi Panarin is in the Hart Trophy conversation because of the season he is having for the New York Rangers. The Russian forward is leading his team in scoring with 51 points from 23 goals and 28 assists in 36 games.

Panarin recently revealed the reason for not being able to participate in this year's All-Star Game. In a video posted on Rangers social media, the forward said that he and his wife are expecting their second child.

"Sadly, I can't go to All-Star Game this year. My wife and I are expecting our second baby. I can't wait for this moment. Thank you for your support. Please vote for my teammates," Panarin said.

Expand Tweet

NHL fans were shaken when the New York Rangers' selection for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game was revealed to be Igor Shesterkin, their netminder. With Artemi Panarin's success so far this season, he seemed to be a lock over all other Rangers for the All-Star spot.

Also read: How to vote for NHL All-Star Game 2024? Step-by-step process explained to elect your favorite players

Panarin is currently fourth in the points race, just behind Tampa's Nikita Kucherov, Colorada's Nathan MacKinnon, and Edmonton's Connor McDavid.

The Rangers are currently second in the league and first in their division with a 26-10-1 record. Their forwards in Panarin, Mika Zibanejad (37 points), Chris Kreider (34 points), and Vincent Trocheck (33 points) have been firing on all cylinders this season.

The New York Rangers are currently favorites to win the Stanley Cup this season and with the team's current performance, they might even win the Presidents' Trophy. But will the Presidents' Trophy curse come to haunt them?

Who is Artemi Panarin's wife, Alisa Znarok?

Artemi Panarin is married to Latvian fashion model Alisa Znarok. Alisa was born on April 14, 1993, in Latvia, to former Russian hockey player Oleg Znarok, who coached the Russian national hockey team and spent time in the KHL as well.

Alisa Znarok has affiliations with renowned modeling agencies such as Profile Model Management and MC2 Model Management. It was also reported that Alisa was a student in school when she was offered to join a modeling agency.

Panarin and Znarok are reported to have been dating since 2018 and got engaged on August 5, 2019, per The SportsLite.

The Rangers forward and his wife have kept their personal lives away from the public eye. They did not make any public announcements during the birth of their first child. However, according to West Observer, Artemi Panarin and Alisa Znarok had their first child, a baby boy, in early 2023.