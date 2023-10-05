Arthur Kaliyev receives multiple game suspension for kneeing Chase DeLeo

Los Angeles Kings forward Arthur Kaliyev is facing a suspension after a recent kneeing incident involving Anaheim Ducks' Chase DeLeo during a preseason game. The NHL's Department of Player Safety has scheduled a hearing regarding the incident, leading to Kaliyev's suspension.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli tweeted:

"#LAKings Arthur Kaliyev has been suspended 2 preseason games and 2 regular season games for this kneeing incident."

Expand Tweet

Kaliyev, who was assessed a minor penalty for kneeing by referees Graham Skilliter and Graedy Hamilton, now faces a suspension that will affect both the preseason and regular season. The suspension includes two preseason games and an additional two regular-season games.

According to Rule 50 of the NHL, kneeing is defined as a player leading with their knee and, in some instances, extending their leg outward to make contact with an opponent. The severity of the infraction determines whether a minor or major penalty is assessed.

In cases where a major penalty is given for kneeing, a Game Misconduct may also be assessed. Furthermore, a match penalty may be imposed if the player's actions were deemed to be an attempt to deliberately injure their opponent.

Highlights of the whole incident involving Arthur Kaliyev

Los Angeles Kings forward Arthur Kaliyev, a 2019 draft pick, collided with Ducks forward Chase De Leo, an American professional ice hockey player under contract with Anaheim.

The incident unfolded after Kaliyev was on the receiving end of a significant hit from Anaheim Ducks' Radko Gudas in the neutral zone. As Kaliyev got back on his feet, he skated directly towards De Leo and extended his left leg just before impact, resulting in De Leo falling to the ice. Though De Leo managed to leave the ice under his own power, he did not return to the game.

While Kaliyev had not previously faced an NHL suspension, he had been fined $2,235 in April 2022 for cross-checking Anaheim's Josh Mahura. This recent suspension includes two preseason games and two regular-season games.

The Kings emerged victorious in the game, defeating the Ducks 4-1. Referees Graham Skilliter (#24) and Graedy Hamilton (#41) oversaw the game, with linesmen Justin Johnson (#57) and Trent Knorr (#74) assisting.

Arthur Kaliyev, an Uzbekistani-born forward, represents the Los Angeles Kings in the NHL, having been selected 33rd overall by the Kings in the second round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Kaliyev made his NHL debut in 2021 and has since become a notable figure on the Kings' roster.