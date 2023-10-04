Arthur Kaliyev set to have hearing for kneeing Ducks forward, faces possible suspension

Los Angeles Kings' forward Arthur Kaliyev finds himself in hot water as he faces a hearing for a kneeing incident involving Anaheim Ducks' forward Chase De Leo. The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced this development on Wednesday following an incident that occurred during the second period of the Kings' 4-1 victory.

During the game, Kaliyev was penalized with a two-minute minor for kneeing De Leo, a play that has raised concerns about player safety. This hearing will determine the severity of the consequences Kaliyev will face for his actions, which could potentially include a suspension.

Arthur Kaliyev, a 22-year-old winger, was drafted by the Kings as the 33rd overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. He had a promising rookie season, playing in 56 NHL games and amassing 13 goals along with 28 points.

On the other side of the incident, Chase De Leo, originally drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in 2014, spent time with the American Hockey League's San Diego Gulls last season, where he showcased his skills with nine goals and 23 points.

The upcoming hearing will be a crucial moment for Kaliyev as he awaits a decision that could impact his future in the league. Hockey fans will be watching closely to see how the NHL handles this situation and what if any, suspension or disciplinary actions will be taken against Arthur Kaliyev.

Arthur Kaliyev's Quest for Greatness with the LA Kings in the Upcoming Season

The spotlight is on Arthur Kaliyev as fans and analysts eagerly anticipate what the upcoming season holds for the young winger.

Kaliyev stands tall at 6'2" and weighs in at 209 lbs. Drafted in the 2nd round, 33rd overall, during the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, he had a promising rookie season, netting 14 goals. However, his sophomore year was a rollercoaster ride, with inconsistencies in his performance. Despite showing glimpses of potential, Kaliyev struggled to secure a top-six spot. An unfortunate injury further disrupted his season when he broke his foot blocking a shot against Anaheim.

The playoffs were no kinder to Kaliyev, as he found himself benched and dealing with illness during the series against the Edmonton Oilers. His 2022-2023 season stats ended at 13 goals and 15 assists, totaling 28 points in 56 games.

Now, in the 2023-2024 season, Kaliyev is getting a chance to skate alongside talented linemates Kevin Fiala and Pierre-Luc Dubois. However, concerns about his skating ability have arisen, particularly when trying to keep up with the fast-paced Fiala. This year is pivotal for Kaliyev as he enters restricted free agency, and his ability to contribute at five-on-five will be closely scrutinized. Coach Todd McLellan might not have a long leash if Kaliyev struggles to produce in this aspect.