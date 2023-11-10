Artturi Lehkonen Injury: Avs provide update on winger after scary head-first collision onto board

Artturi Lehkonen of the Colorado Avalanche suffered a scary head injury during the second period of Thursday's game against the Seattle Kraken.

While battling for possession of the puck near the Kraken's goal line, Lehkonen collided with Jamie Olesiak. The collision was so hard that Lehkonen's head hit first on the boards with significant force.

He immediately left the game and did not return to the ice afterward. The Avalanche later provided an update on his injury status. As per the tweet, Lehkonen was responsive and alert after the hit and was taken to the hospital for precautionary checks and further evaluation:

"Artturi Lehkonen left tonight’s game in the second period. He is alert, responsive and has full movement. He is being taken to a local hospital as a precaution for further evaluation."

Meanwhile, the game between the Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken is tied at 3-3, with five minutes remaining before the final buzzer.