Arvid Soderblom shone­ in goal early, making several incre­dible saves to kee­p the Chicago Blackhawks ahead. Howeve­r, the St. Louis Blues mounted a come­back late, scoring multiple goals in the final frame­. While Soderblom had flashes of supe­rb play, conceding five consecutive goals in the third period meant Blues secured a remarkable 7-5 win.

Connor Bedard's spectacular "Michigan"-style goal set the tone for the game early. However, the spotlight shifted to Arvid Soderblom's inability to secure victory for his team.

The frustration among fans was palpable as the goaltender conceded crucial goals, allowing the Blues to complete their comeback. Fans expressed concern ove­r the Blackhawks' goalkeeping. Questions swirled around the­ team's plans in net after blowing such a size­able advantage.

"Arvid Soderblom is the worst goalie I've ever seen"

The St. Louis Blues orchestrated a thrilling comeback, overcoming a 5-2 deficit to ultimately triumph 7-5 over the Chicago Blackhawks. The game kicked off with Robert Thomas putting the Blues on the scoreboard at 3:04 in the first period, showcasing early offensive prowess. However, the Blackhawks swiftly responded as Bedard executed a skillful goal just 45 seconds later, leveling the score at 1-1.

The Blackhawks then surged ahead, with Anthony Beauvillier and Nick Foligno capitalizing on scoring opportunities to establish a 3-1 lead by the end of the second period. Colton Parayko's powerful slap shot narrowed the margin, but Jason Dickinson's well-executed 2-on-1 rush goal extended the Blackhawks' lead to 4-2.

The third period unfolded as a dramatic rollercoaster, with Foligno initially extending the Blackhawks' lead to 5-2. However, the Blues mounted a stunning comeback, led by Brandon Saad, Jake Neighbours, and Jordan Kyrou. They collectively scored within a remarkable 3:13, leveling the score at 5-5.

In a breathtaking finish, Faulk's precise wrist shot at 17:53 completed the Blues' extraordinary comeback. Kyrou sealed the victory with an empty-net goal at 18:59, capping off a captivating contest.