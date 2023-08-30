"As illegal and amoral as one could be" - NHL fans debate on potential of Canadiens buying out Carey Price to retire

Recently, a Reddit post by user "The_Brioche" ignited a heated conversation about Montreal Canadiens Goaltender Carey Price and a hypothetical retirement scenario. While some fans entertained the idea as a cost-saving measure, others were quick to point out the ethical and legal implications of such a move.

The original post questioned the possibility of convincing Carey Price, a highly regarded goaltender, to retire prematurely by offering a substantial financial incentive. The post proposed the idea of Owner Geoff Molson offering Price a sizable check in exchange for announcing his retirement in the upcoming summer. The key motivation behind this hypothetical scenario was to alleviate the financial burden of Price's hefty contract on the team's salary cap over the next two years.

One fan responded stating that the proposed approach would likely constitute fraud and cap circumvention.

"This would essentially be a fraud. That is also completely cap circumvention. That is as illegal and amoral as one could be. No way Molson or any other owner would try that in this day and age. The penalties would be brutal."

Another fan chimed in with a more pragmatic perspective,

"Nhlpa would not approve. He’s going to be traded after July 1st when we pay his bonus. He will be owed about 9 million after that over two seasons but count as 20 million against the cap, over the same time. Expect him to retire as a coyote."

Another fan said,

"What would we even do with that money? We are going to be ass for the foreseeable future for the rebuild anyway. No reason to overpay someone like Hoffmann"

Ultimately, the discussion surrounding Price's potential retirement strategy showcases the dedication and passion of NHL fans.

Habs GM discloses plan for Carey Price's return next season

As the excitement grows in anticipation of the upcoming NHL season, supporters of the Montreal Canadiens eagerly await the comeback of their standout goaltender, Carey. Providing insight into the team's strategy, Canadiens General Manager Kent Hughes has disclosed the blueprint for Price's return.

Hughes unveiled the team's contemplation of including Price on the roster as they initiate the season. Subsequently, the team is considering utilizing in-season Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR) status for Price as required.

Hughes said,

“LTI is not a simple position, some people think it’s simple, just use the money that the player occupied. It’s a little more complicated than that. If we find opportunities again as we had with Sean Monahan, we’ll do it and put Carey on off-season LTI, but we think as of right now we’re safe to go in-season with Carey.”

