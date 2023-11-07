"Auston Matthews is better than Gretzky": Leafs fans hail star after heroics in comeback win against Lightning

In a thrilling showdown against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, fans hailed Auston Matthews, who emerged as the hero for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Down 4-1 after a rocky first period, the Leafs were on the brink of defeat. Leafs fans were left questioning the team's future, and the press box was likely buzzing with drafts of gloomy stories.

The tide, though, turned, as Matthews, the league's leading scorer, sparked a remarkable comeback with two goals and one assist. He also excelled in the faceoff circle, going 14 for 23.

As the Leafs scored four unanswered goals, the atmosphere in Scotiabank Arena shifted from one of despair to exhilaration. Joseph Woll held down the fort in goal, contributing to the Leafs' remarkable comeback.

Twitter (X) was ablaze with excitement and jubilation as Matthews delivered a spectacular performance, leading the Maple Leafs to a thrilling comeback win. One fan said in a clip tweeted by Fan First Network:

"Auston Matthews is better than Gretzky. He's better than McDavid. He's better than Bobby Orr. He's better than your son. He's better than your daughter. He's better than everyone. F**k you."

Although the Leafs clinched an overtime win, the mood in the dressing room was more of relief than joy. The rollercoaster game, while thrilling, also exposed some of the team's weaknesses.

If the roster remains unchanged, Leafs fans may need to brace themselves for more nail-biting moments this season. Matthews, though, remains their shining star.

Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner lead the way in Leafs' comeback win

Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner showcased their incredible chemistry and superstar abilities in Toronto's thrilling comeback win.

Matthews, who had been on a goal-scoring tear with 13 goals in 12 games and five assists, ignited the crowd with a remarkable second-period performance. His emphatic celebrations and leadership were contagious as he rallied the team after scoring his second goal in just over three minutes.

Marner, who had been equally impressive with five goals and 12 assists in 12 games, was no less of a difference-maker. He contributed with a goal and three assists. Even though two of Marner's assists were secondary, it was evident that he was a driving force behind the Leafs' resurgence.

While other players like Nick Robertson also stood out, the Leafs' fate was closely tied to the dynamic duo of Matthews and Marner.