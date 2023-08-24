Auston Matthews contract: Comparing Maple Leafs star's contract to biggest deals among active NHL stars

Auston Matthews is staying with the Toronto Maple Leafs for the next four years. There was some uncertainty about his future with the team, but on Wednesday, he was confirmed to stay.

Matthews was entering the final year of his five-year contract worth $58.2 million, signed in 2019. On Wednesday, the Maple Leafs inked him to a new four-year deal worth $53 million to keep him with the team until the 2027-28 season.

Matthews' new contract will begin in July of next year. He will become the highest-paid athlete in NHL history with an annual salary of $13.25 million.

Now that the Toronto Maple Leafs have locked Matthews into one of the most lucrative deals in NHL history, let's compare where he ranks among the highest-paid players for the 2023-24 season.

Auston Matthews' contract in comparison to other major deals in the NHL

The slot of the highest-paid NHL athlete for the 2023-24 season does not belong to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews will earn $11.64 million this season, ranking him the fourth-highest-paid skater in the league.

For the 2023-24 season, Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche is the highest-paid athlete. The 27-year-old agreed to an eight-year, $100.8 million contract extension in 2022. For the forthcoming season, he has an annual salary of $12.6 million.

The player with the second biggest deal in the NHL for the 2023-24 season is Connor McDavid. He inked an eight-year contract worth $100 million with the Oilers in 2017. For the forthcoming season, McDavid will earn $100K less than MacKinnon, with an annual salary of $12.5 million.

The New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin is the third highest-paid athlete. The 31-year-old signed a seven-year contract worth $81.5 million with the Rangers in 2019. For the 2023-24 season, he will earn $11.642 million in salary.