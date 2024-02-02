Auston Matthews hilariously discloses weak spot in Justin Bieber's hockey skills

In a lighthearted exchange at the NHL All-Star red carpet event, Auston Matthews couldn't help but spill the beans on his co-captain Justin Bieber's hockey prowess. When asked about Bieber's shot, Matthews chuckled before revealing:

"He's more of a finesse kind of player."

The pop sensation seems to be focusing on the finesse game rather than unleashing powerful shots on the ice.

Curious about Bieber's speed, Matthews was probed about his wheels. Quick to praise the celebrity captain, Matthews said:

"He's quick, he's fast out there, good hands. Shot power needs a little help, we can work on that."

It seems like even the chart-topping artist might need some coaching to enhance his shot power.

Shifting the focus to Bieber's mentality on the ice, Auston Matthews offered more high praise:

"Great mentality. Stress-free. Just go out there and have some fun."

As the banter continued, Auston Matthews playfully positioned Bieber in the team hierarchy:

"He's top six. Half wall. First power play. 25 minutes tonight. I know, honestly."

The exaggerated estimate of ice time adds a humorous touch to the camaraderie between the two captains, promising a light-hearted and entertaining dynamic on the NHL All-Star stage.

Maple Leafs Auston Matthews, William Nylander chase $1M glory in NHL All-Star Skills showdown

Toronto Maple Leafs' dynamic duo, Auston Matthews and William Nylander, will vie for a chance to boost their bank accounts by a cool $1 million at the NHL All-Star Skills Competition. The revamped format introduced a points system, crowning an overall winner from the eight events encompassing shooting, skating and passing.

The star-studded list of 12 competitors includes formidable names such as Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Quinn Hughes, Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller, David Pastrnak, Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Mathew Barzal and Nikita Kucherov.

Matthews, who leads the league in goals, is dubbed the unofficial host of the All-Star week in Toronto. He'll showcase his skills in the hardest shot, passing, shooting accuracy and one-timer events. Meanwhile, Nylander will bring his agility to the fastest skater, passing, stick handling and accuracy challenges.

Six starting games mark the beginning of the contest. These consist of the quickest skater, most powerful shot, skill in handling the stick, one-time hits, pass challenge and shooting accurately. The top eight contenders will advance to a 1-on-1 faceoff against a goalie of their choice, with the top six progressing to the final obstacle course where points are doubled. With McDavid, MacKinnon and other stellar talents in the mix, the stage is set for an exhilarating battle for supremacy on the ice.