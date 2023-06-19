In a recent appearance on NHL Now, former NHL player Scott Hartnell shared his thoughts on the future of Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews. Hartnell's comments sparked speculation and raised questions about Matthews' potential interest in exploring free agency once his contract expires.

During the interview, NHL Now host Keith Irizarry brought up Matthews being in the last year of his contract with the Leafs. He also mentioned the star player's potential interest in signing a short-term extension. The discussion prompted Hartnell to weigh in on the situation, expressing uncertainty about Matthews' long-term commitment to the franchise.

Hartnell said:

"I don't know if he actually wants to be there, to be honest. I don't know this for a fact. I'm just kind of throwing it out there. There's a lot of pressure in Toronto, being one of the biggest names and best goal scorers in the NHL."

Hartnell suggested that Matthews might play out his contract to reach unrestricted free agency and have the freedom to choose his next destination.

The former NHL winger acknowledged Matthews' exceptional scoring abilities and playmaking skills. He also highlighted his impact on the ice alongside teammates Mitch Marner and William Nylander. Hartnell emphasized that several teams would be eager to secure Matthews' services with lucrative offers. This would allow him to command both a long-term contract and substantial financial compensation.

The notion of Matthews potentially leaving Toronto has triggered debates among fans and analysts. The Maple Leafs have long relied on him as a cornerstone of their franchise. Matthews, who was selected first overall by the Maple Leafs in the 2016 NHL Draft, has been a key contributor to the team's success.

Auston Matthews's personal life and his family of athletes

Auston Matthews, born to parents Brian and Ema, is originally from San Ramon, Calfornia. He moved to Scottsdale, Arizona with his family when he was two months old. As a toddler, he attended Phoenix Coyotes games and developed a fondness for players Shane Doan and Daniel Brière.

Initially, Auston Matthews wasn't interested in hockey. But he became intrigued by the Zamboni equipment used to clean the ice during intermissions. Around the age of five, he began showing an interest in the sport and joined the Arizona Bobcats minor hockey league.

Sports run in the family. Auston Matthews' father played college football and his uncle had a brief stint in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins. His father currently holds the position of chief technology officer for a manufacturer based in New Jersey.

Matthews also has two sisters: Breyana, who is five years younger, and Alexandria, who is three years older. He is also partially fluent in Spanish because of his mother's Mexican heritage.

While away from hockey, Auston Matthews took online courses at the University of Nebraska Omaha. In August 2016, he moved to Toronto and began training with teammates Mitch Marner and Morgan Rielly.

During his childhood, Matthews looked up to Kobe Bryant as his hero. His favorite sports film is The Mighty Ducks. He admires the well-rounded skills of players like Jonathan Toews and Anze Kopitar.

