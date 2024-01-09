Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and more Leafs players react to William Nylander's $92 million contract

Toronto Maple Leafs players on Instagram reacted to William Nylander's new contract extension.

The Maple Leafs made headlines on Monday after they announced the signing of Nylander to a mammoth eight-year, $92 million extension. The contract will commence in the 2024-25 season.

As per CapFriendly, the contract carries a full no-movement clause for eight years, and with an $11.5 million AAV, the Maple Leafs will have Nylander's services until the 2031-32 season, when the forward will be 36.

Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Max Domi, among other players, expressed their excitement and support for the Swedish forward, praising his talent and deserving contract.

Leafs players react to Nylander contract

In August of last year, Nylander's teammate Auston Matthews inked a short-term, four-year, $53 million contract ($13.25 million AAV), making him the highest-paid player in the league next season.

However, the value of Nylander's contract places him ahead of Matthews and John Tavares (seven years, $77 million contract) with the biggest in the organization.

"This has been home for me": William Nylander shares his thoughts after signing the new deal

Nylander was in the final year of the $45 million deal, which he signed with the Leafs in 2018. He was going to hit free agency following the end of the current season.

The 27-year-old forward, instead of going into free agency, decided to stay in Toronto. Nylander expressed his relief and excitement after inking the extension. He mentioned that it's a special feeling for him because Toronto has become his home (as quoted by the Toronto Star):

“It's nice that it's done. I know where I'm going to stay for the next eight years," Nylander said after practice Monday, shortly after the deal was announced. "It's a very special feeling. This has been home for me. This is the longest I've ever spent in one place in my entire life.”

Nylander was drafted eighth overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2014 draft. The 27-year-old forward has played for one franchise in his nine-year career.

This season, William Nylander has turned out to be the best player for the Leafs. He's accumulated 54 points through 21 goals and 33 assists in 37 games, making him the top scorer for the club this term.