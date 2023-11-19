Auston Matthews, the Toronto Maple Leafs star, has expressed his desire to play in an NHL Global Series game in Mexico City, according to NHL insider Chris Johnston.

The announcement came while Matthews and the Maple Leafs were playing the second game of their global series in Sweden. And Maple Leafs concluded the series with a win.

Chris Johnston tweeted,

"Auston Matthews says he'd love to play a NHL Global Series game in Mexico City."

Auston Matthews has performed remarkably in the NHL 2023–24 season, where he continues to shine with 19 points, including 14 goals.

In the game against the Minnesota Wild, Matthews showcased his scoring prowess, contributing a crucial goal at 12:43 against the Minnesota Wild.

The Maple Leafs, led by Matthews and William Nylander, secured a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory at Stockholm's Avicii Arena in the final match of the 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden.

Nylander, extending his point streak to an impressive 17 games, played a pivotal role in the triumph. His overtime heroics, along with an earlier assist, secured the victory and tied him with Connor McDavid for the longest season-opening point streak by an active NHL player.

Teammates Matthew Knies and Morgan Rielly also contributed to the Maple Leafs' success, maintaining their winning streak of four games. The Wild, despite a strong comeback effort, suffered their fifth consecutive loss.

The victory not only highlighted Nylander's exceptional performance but also left a mark on the Maple Leafs' successful stint in Sweden. With Matthews eyeing the prospect of playing in Mexico City for an NHL Global Series game, fans are eager to see the league expand its international footprint.

A look at Auston Matthews's NHL career

Auston Matthews, selected as the first overall pick in the 2016 NHL draft, has solidified his position as a key player for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

In his early years, Matthews admired Phoenix/Arizona Coyotes players such as Shane Doan and Daniel Briere, serving as inspiration for his pursuit of a professional hockey career.

Displaying his prowess across various levels of the sport, he set records with the United States Under-18 team. Departing from the conventional paths of major junior or college hockey, Matthews honed his skills in an unconventional way by spending a season with the ZSC Lions in Switzerland.

Auston Matthews entered the NHL in 2016 with a spectacular debut, making history as the first player in the modern era to score four goals in his first game.

Auston Matthews's remarkable performance in the 2021–22 season earned him the Hart Trophy, recognizing him as the NHL's most valuable player. This achievement marked the first time a Maple Leafs player had received the award since the 1954–55 season.