Auston Matthews, the alternate captain for the Toronto Maple Leafs, recently shared an entertaining anecdote about his encounter with the popular musician Justin Bieber in the virtual world of the NHL 23 video game. The story was revealed during an interview with Nasher, a prominent figure in the gaming and hockey community.

Sportsnet, a renowned sports media company, took to Twitter to share a video post featuring Auston Matthews,

When Nasher asked Auston Matthews about Justin Bieber's affinity for NHL games, the talented center revealed that they had indeed played together. He went on to share a humorous incident from their gaming session, explaining:

"I have, actually, I've got a good story about that," said Matthews."We played, I kind of whacked him, and we haven't played since. He doesn't like it when I bring it up. I think he actually rage quit, I'm not gonna lie."

Auston's revelation piqued Nasher's interest, leading him to exclaim:

"So Justin Bieber rage quits Chel games!"

The interview took a lighthearted turn as Auston Matthews playfully responded:

"Justin Bieber, I've got your number in Chel, I haven't played since I played you, and it was an absolute shellacking, so come and find me, we'll get this rematch going," added Matthews.

This story sheds light on the competitive spirit that thrives within Auston Matthews, even in the virtual realm of NHL 23. While Justin Bieber's love for hockey is well-known.

A look at Auston Matthews's NHL career

In the 2016 NHL Draft, Matthews was chosen as the first overall pick, solidifying his status as a potential franchise player for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Throughout his childhood, Matthews looked up to players like Shane Doan and Daniel Briere from the Phoenix/Arizona Coyotes, who served as inspirations for his pursuit of a professional hockey career.

With remarkable skill and talent, Matthews excelled at every level of the game. He achieved record-breaking performances with the United States Under-18 team before taking a unique route to the NHL. Rather than opting for major junior or college hockey, he decided to refine his abilities during a single season in Switzerland's NHL preparation league, playing for the ZSC Lions, where he impressed.

Matthews's NHL debut in 2016 was nothing short of historic. He became the first player in the modern era to score four goals in his inaugural NHL game, immediately making a memorable impact.

During the 2021-22 season, Matthews delivered an exceptional performance, leading him to earn the Hart Trophy as the league's most valuable player. This achievement marked the first time a Maple Leafs player had received the award since the 1954-55 season.

With 299 goals and 203 assists, Matthews has amassed 542 points in 481 regular season games for Maple Leafs in the NHL.

