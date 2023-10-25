Auston Matthews reflects on handling expectations of being a Toronto Maple Leafs superstar

In a recent episode of the Pat McAfee show, hockey sensation Auston Matthews opened up about the tremendous expectations and pressures that come with being a superstar in Toronto. The conversation shed light on the challenges he faced and the deep connection he has forged with the city, its fans, and his teammates.

When asked by Pat McAfee about the pressures he knew would accompany playing in Toronto, Matthews acknowledged he had an inkling of what to expect, and said:

"I mean, I had an idea. I think a lot of people just kind of let me know how it was going to be, but it's hard to really realize until you experience it. But it definitely comes with a lot (expectations and pressures)."

Matthews' comments reflect the common perception that being a hockey star in Toronto, where the sport comes with immense scrutiny and high expectations. However, the young superstar also expressed his love for the city and its passionate fans.

Auston Matthews said:

"I've loved my time in Toronto. I love the fans. The city's great. I've been fortunate to play and have great teammates along the way. So it's been a really special ride, and I've enjoyed every minute of it."

Matthews, a standout player, further proved his worth on the ice, not only with his words but through his actions. In a recent game against the Washington Capitals, he showed his exceptional skills by contributing a goal and an assist to secure a 4-1 victory for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Previously, Matthews scored two back-to-back hat tricks, making his goal count to a total of seven this season so far. He has scored a total of eight points.

A look into Auston Matthews' four-year contract extension

On 23, August 2023, Auston Matthews, the star center for the Toronto Maple Leafs, signed a significant contract extension that made him the highest-paid player in the NHL.

The four-year extension is worth $53 million and binds Matthews to the Maple Leafs until the 2027-28 season, with an average annual value (AAV) of $13.25 million, making him the highest-paid player in the league starting from the 2024-25 season.

Auston Matthews, a highly decorated player, won the Hart Trophy as the NHL's Most Valuable Player in 2021-22 after scoring a league-best 60 goals. In the 2022-23 season, he continued to be a prolific goal scorer, netting 40 goals and contributing 85 points in 74 games. He also played a significant role in the team's first playoff success since 2004, with five goals and six assists in 11 playoff games.