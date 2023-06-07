"Auston Matthews was right there": Steve Stamkos scrapped with Leafs forward as payback for hit on Brayden Point

Do you remember the fight that took place between Auston Matthews and Steven Stamkos? In a recent episode of "Bodog’s Clearing the Crease Podcast," Stamkos shed light on a highly-discussed incident that occurred during the 2022-23 playoffs.

This was in the game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Toronto Maple Leafs. Stamkos provided an explanation for his actions and offered insights into the intense playoff atmosphere.

When asked about the fight and the accusations of trying to harm Auston Matthews, Stamkos delved into the situation. He described a scrum that took place after a collision between the Lightning's Ryan McDonagh and the Leafs' Morgan Rielly. It resulted in Brayden Point crashing into the boards headfirst.

From Stamkos' vantage point, seeing Point in distress and hearing his moans and screams raised concerns about the dangerous hit. The intensity of the moment led Stamkos into making a split-second decision.

"I was like, screw this. I'm just going to grab Matthews and see what happens."

Stamkos clarified that his actions were not fueled by any personal vendetta against Matthews. Instead, he highlighted the circumstances of the game, with Point being one of the Lightning's key players, and the need to protect and rally around their teammates.

"He was right there, and he's their best player. So it just kind of happened."

The intensity of playoff hockey often pushes players to their limits, both physically and emotionally. The fight between Stamkos and Matthews exemplified the passion and intensity that drives players during the playoffs.

Auston Matthews's salary and contract details

Auston Matthews, a 25-year-old center for the Toronto Maple Leafs, has a salary of $7,975,000 and a cap hit of $11,640,250 for the 2023-24 season. His salary is divided into $7,200,000 in signing bonuses and $775,000 in base salary.

Born on September 17, 1997, Matthews was selected as the first overall pick by the Maple Leafs in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. He has inked two contracts with a total value of $69,520,000 throughout his career.

With a career spanning seven seasons, Auston Matthews has amassed an impressive total of 542 points in 481 games. Additionally, he has contributed 44 points in 50 playoff games.

Matthews enters the 2023-24 season knowing he is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the age of 26, once the campaign concludes. It will be interesting to see if that happens, for the Maple Leafs will be doing everything they can to prevent it.

