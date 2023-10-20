Auston Matthews, the alternate captain for the Toronto Maple Leafs, recently made headlines with a lighthearted comment in a promotional video. Speaking on "Called Out," when asked about who Toronto's biggest rival was, Matthews responded:

"I don’t really like or dislike any teams. Honestly, Coyotes were never good enough to have a rival."

This quip from Matthews, a native of Arizona, takes a gentle dig at his hometown team, the Arizona Coyotes.

What makes this comment particularly amusing is Matthews' connection to the Coyotes. As an Arizona native, he has been an ambassador for Arizona hockey ever since he was drafted into the NHL.

Even before entering the professional league, Matthews had a close relationship with former Coyotes player Shane Doan, who became a mentor and friend to him.

A look at Auston Matthews's NHL career

Auston Matthews was the first pick in the 2016 NHL draft and has emerged as a cornerstone player for the Toronto Maple Leafs due to his extraordinary talent.

During his childhood, Matthews looked up to Phoenix/Arizona Coyotes players like Shane Doan and Daniel Briere, who motivated him to pursue a career in professional hockey.

He demonstrated his skills at all levels of the sport, breaking records with the United States Under-18 team. Rather than following the traditional path of major junior or college hockey, Matthews took an unconventional route to the NHL. He refined his abilities during a single season in Switzerland with the ZSC Lions.

In 2016, Matthews made his NHL debut, and it was a remarkable one at that. He etched his name in history by becoming the first player in the modern era to score four goals in his inaugural NHL game.

Auston Matthews's exceptional performance in the 2021-22 season led to him receiving the Hart Trophy as the NHL's most valuable player. This marked the first time a Maple Leafs player had won the award since the 1954-55 season.