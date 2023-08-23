"Allergic to 8-year commitments": Auston Matthews's $53,00,000 contract extension with Toronto Maple Leafs receives leaves NHL fans divided

Auston Matthews has penned his impending contract extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs. With a four-year $13.25 million AAV deal, Auston Matthews has become the highest paid hockey played in the NHL.

Auston Mathhews had one year pending on his current deal and would have hit the FA market at the end of the next season. With this extension announced, Leafs and Matthews have provided relief to fans.

Auston Matthews teased the extension on his X (formerly Twitter) handle before the official annoucement hit.

With Matthews signing the extension, the Leafs have locked up No. 34 for four more years. That's four more oppurtunities the Toronto Maple Leafs have to bring back the Stanley Cup to Canada.

What does Auston Matthews' extension mean for William Nylander?

Auston Matthews' teammate William Nylander has been in the contract extension talks as well this summer. Earlier today, Nylander confirmed that he is currently not thinking about his extension and is instead focusing on the upcoming season.

When Matthews and Nylander signed their previous extensions, Nylander was the first to pen the contract which may he lead him to take less money that Auston Matthews.

Many suugested that Nylander should wait it out to see how much Auston Matthews' extension will be worth and demand a near-enough number for his own extension.