Austria vs Germany: Group A How to watch, live streaming, channel list and more - 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Austria vs Germany clash promises to be an exhilarating encounter as both teams prepare to battle it out on the ice. With both teams eager to secure a victory in the Group A match of the Ice Hockey World Championship, fans from both countries are eagerly looking forward to the exciting game.

Austria vs Germany: Match details

The highly anticipated matchup is set to take place on May 19, 2023, at the Nokia Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 7:20 PM in Austria and in Germany.

Austria vs Germany: Streaming options

For German fans, there are multiple options to catch the action live. Sport1 Germany will be broadcasting the game live on television, allowing viewers to experience the thrill of the matchup from the comfort of their homes.

Additionally, Eishockey-magazin.de will provide a live stream for online viewing, ensuring that fans can follow the game wherever they may be.

Austrian fans, on the other hand, can rely on ORF TV for comprehensive coverage of the game. ORF TV will broadcast the match live, allowing viewers to witness every moment of the intense competition.

For those who prefer radio coverage, ORF TV will also be broadcasting the game on the radio, ensuring that fans can stay connected to the action even while on the go.

Fans from both countries can tune in to catch the live action and support their respective teams as they strive for victory in the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship.

Austria vs Germany: Game preview

As the two teams take to the ice, their previous meetings come into play, with both sides having won once against each other in the past month.

Austria enters the game as one of the main underdogs of the competition. Their squad primarily consists of players from good European championships, but the lack of reinforcements from the NHL has been evident.

With four consecutive losses, except for the commendable performance of Thomas Raffl, who has scored three goals, the team's overall statistics do not inspire much optimism. The Red-White-Reds have struggled to find their footing, with their only victory coming against the French (1-2).

Germany, on the other hand, has also faced some unpleasant surprises. Despite a chance to strengthen their offensive line, they suffered a loss to Edmonton in the series against Vegas.

Leon Draisaitl, choosing to prioritize recovery, opted not to join the team. However, the Germans remain a competitive force. Despite a well-organized defense, they have faced a series of defeats, including a bitter loss to USA (2-3) in a closely contested match.

Considering the teams' situations, the match is unlikely to produce too many goals. Both teams understand the price of any momentary lapse and are expected to approach the game with utmost caution.

The threat of relegation to the lower division looms, providing added motivation for both sides to put forth their best efforts. As a result, a Total Under prediction seems fitting for this encounter.

