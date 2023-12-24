In a recent game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Arizona Coyotes, right winger Valeri Nichushkin showcased his scoring efficiency with a perfectly placed goal.

The pivotal moment came when Nichushkin found the back of the net, with an assist from the talented Nathan MacKinnon.

MacKinnon's contribution also marked a significant achievement, extending his point streak to an impressive 18 games, the best in the NHL at that point.

The excitement surrounding Nichushkin's goal reached new heights when a fan took to X to share a video post capturing the thrilling moment.

It added a touch of humor and enthusiasm to the social media discourse, reflecting the passion of the Avalanche fan base.

The call of the goal by Avalanche announcer Mark Rycroft further intensified the exhilaration of the moment.

Rycroft's out-of-pocket commentary provided a unique and entertaining perspective on Nichushkin's goal. As the play unfolded, Rycroft highlighted the exceptional teamwork, particularly praising Nathan MacKinnon for his skillful backhand pass that set up the scoring opportunity.

Rycroft remarked:

"Look at that backhand pass by Nathan MacKinnon. And that had zip on it. Right on the tape. And Valnachewski catches all of that shot. And he puts that one top shelf where dad hides the Spitter cup. What a goal. Right there by Val Nichushkin"

The commentator chimed in, acknowledging Rycroft's creative commentary:

"You've been sitting on that one, haven't you? I knew you were.. oh talking."

This playful exchange added a lighthearted touch to the broadcast, showcasing the humor that can emerge in the heat of the game.

Apart from Valeri Nichushkin's goal and MacKinnon's impressive point streak, Rycroft pointed out another noteworthy statistic – the Avalanche's 18-game home point streak, the longest in the NHL during this season.

A quick look at Valeri Nichushkin's NHL career so far

After a promising rookie season with the Dallas Stars, where Valeri Nichushkin tallied 14 goals and 20 assists, Nichushkin faced setbacks due to hip and groin issues in his sophomore year. Opting for hip surgery, he rehabilitated and later joined the team in 2015.

Contract disputes led him to the KHL with CSKA Moscow, but he eventually returned to the Stars in 2018. However, a disappointing 2018-19 season led to his buyout.

A fresh start with the Colorado Avalanche in 2019 saw Nichushkin's resurgence. Praised for his defensive power, he received Selke Trophy votes in the 2019-20 season.

Valeri Nichushkin's impact continued in his third season with the Avalanche, playing a pivotal role in their Stanley Cup victory. A subsequent contract extension signaled confidence in his abilities.