Avalanche HC provides major update on Cale Makar's injury return

Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar has provided an update on Cale Makar's injury return.

The Avs will kick off their training camp on Thursday without some of their prominent players, including Makar, who is dealing with an "undisclosed" health issue from last season and is considered "day to day" for now.

Makar will miss the start of the camp, but he's expected to skate next week in the hopes of being fully fit for the Avalanche's season opener against the LA Kings on October 11.

Cale Makar's previous season was marred by an injury that limited him to 61 games. He accumulated 65 points on 16 goals and 49 assists in the 2022-23 season.

Cale Makar's NHL stats

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche v Seattle Kraken - Game Four

Makar was selected No. 4 in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft by the Colorado Avalanche and has been with the franchise ever since.

Makar quickly established himself as one of the league's best defensemen since making his debut in the 2019-20 season. If he stays healthy for the forthcoming season, the 24-year-old Alberta native is the top candidate for the Norris Trophy as the league's best defenseman.

Makar has now played four seasons in the league, accumulating 246 points on 65 goals and 181 assists. He had his career-high campaign in the 2021-22 season when he garnered 86 points through 58 assists and 28 goals.

In the playoffs, Makar has played 61 games and racked up an impressive 65 points through 16 goals and 49 assists.

He's won numerous prestigious accolades in his relatively young career, including the Calder Trophy (2020), Norris Trophy (2022), Conn Smythe Trophy (2022), and Stanley Cup (2022). Notably, Makar is also the cover athlete for EA Sports NHL 24.