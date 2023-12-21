Avid Canucks fan Michael Buble discloses his true feelings towards Brad Marchand 

In a recent appearance on the Spittin' Chiclets podcast, Michael Buble opened up about his feelings towards one of the league's polarizing figures, Brad Marchand.

When prompted by podcast host Paul Bissonnette about having any enemies in the league as a Canucks fan, Buble didn't hold back. The conversation naturally gravitated towards Marchand, the Boston Bruins' formidable left winger and captain, known for his tenacity and skill on the ice.

Bissonnette questioned Buble about his sentiments towards Marchand, asking if the Canucks fan had any players he despised. The singer's response was both candid and unexpected.

Buble revealed:

"I follow Brad Marchand on Instagram. And he does not follow me"

Buble's words carried a surprising blend of animosity and admiration. Despite being a Canucks fan who would traditionally view a Bruin with skepticism, Buble acknowledged Marchand's power and undeniable impact on the game.

He admitted,

"And you know what's crazy is that while I might dislike him, I respect the hell out of him. I truly do. He's one of those dudes where I hate playing against him, but damn do I wish he was on our team."

The singer went on to express a deep respect for Marchand, recognizing his ability to shine in critical moments.

Buble declared:

"He's a winner. He's a dude who steps up every single time in the clutch. And you know what, man? I respect the hell out of it. Literally. It's weird, I know, but as a Canuck fan, that probably seems sacrilegious. But follow him, because I have a lot of respect for him."

Buble's confession may raise eyebrows among fellow Canucks supporters.

Brad Marchand climbs Bruins' all-time scoring list

Brad Marchand has further solidified his legacy with the Boston Bruins by netting his latest goal against the Minnesota Wild, surpassing the iconic Bobby Orr to claim the sixth spot on the Bruins' all-time scoring list.

The Bruins' all-time points leaders list is currently led by Ray Bourque, boasting an impressive 1,506 points, followed by Johnny Bucyk with 1,339 points and former Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron with 1,040 points. Phil Esposito and Rick Middleton complete the top five with 1,012 and 898 points, respectively.

Marchand's surpassing of Orr's point total, moving from 888 to 889, signifies a shift in the hockey landscape and the game's evolution. While Orr's career was unfortunately cut short due to injuries, his enduring impact on the game and the Bruins remains undeniable.

Despite Marchand's personal achievement, the Boston Bruins ultimately fell short in the game, losing 4-3 to the Minnesota Wild.