Avs goalie Alexandar Georgiev  delivers a hilarious take after bagging $100K at the NHL All-Stars Skills Competition

During the NHL All-Stars Skills Competition, the Colorado Avalanche's goaltender, Alexandar Georgiev, stole the spotlight and a hefty $100,000 prize. The Bulgarian-born Russian netminder showcased his skills, leaving a lasting impression on both fans and reporters.

During the competition, a reporter couldn't help but draw parallels between Georgiev's playstyle and legendary goalies like Johnny Bauer and Arturs Irbe. The comparison included a nod to Georgiev's decision to change the color of the blade tape on his stick, a move that didn't go unnoticed by keen observers.

When questioned about these observations, Georgiev responded in his characteristically candid manner, injecting humor into the moment.

Georgiev said:

"I just tried not to look like a beer league goalie, to be honest"

Colorado Avalanche goalie Alexandar Georgiev cancels Mexico vacation for First NHL All-Star Game

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, initially set for a beach vacation, gladly canceled his Mexico travel plans after fans voted him into his first NHL All-Star game.

According to Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette, Georgiev said:

"It’s a big honor. I appreciate that fans voted me in. It definitely makes it very special...."

He acknowledged the significance of the achievement, considering it a great memory for his career.

Georgiev, who spent multiple seasons as a Rangers backup, found his starting opportunity with the Avalanche in 2023, signing a three-year, $10.2-million contract.

Leading the NHL in starts (40) and wins (27), Georgiev has been crucial to the team's success, emphasizing team accomplishments:

"Winning comes first here, and that’s one of the reasons why I’m here — because we win a lot."

Despite facing challenges, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar praised Georgiev's resilience and growth throughout the season:

"....He’s taken a lot of criticism. He’s had some ups and downs in the season. He’s been battling through it mentally (and) physically. He’s been playing a lot for us."

Bednar believes Alexandar Georgiev's dedication and hard work make him a worthy All-Star selection.

Georgiev reflected on his development, stating,

"You try every year to be better than the year before, Mentally, coming to the rink and having that way to prepare where you feel comfortable...."

His teammate, backup goalie Ivan Prosvetov, commended Georgiev's elite quickness and instincts, highlighting his ability to make standup saves with patience and confidence.

Embracing the All-Star experience, Georgiev looks forward to chatting with other goalies in Toronto, showing openness to learning from top netminders across the league.

Despite the initial vacation plans, Georgiev considers the NHL All-Star selection "really special," putting Mexico on hold for now.