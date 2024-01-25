"Awful to give this guy a platform": Fans flame Justin Trudeau as Canadian Prime Minister attends PWHL game between Ottawa and Boston

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau found himself at the center of controversy as he attended a PWHL game between Ottawa and Boston on Wednesday. Fans took to social media to express their dissatisfaction.

Trudeau's presence at the game was initially met with appreciation as he engaged with the Ottawa players, motivating them in the dressing room before the Boston matchup. The Prime Minister even sported an Ottawa jersey gifted by the team.

Boston's win, though, marked a change­ in atmosphere. Fans floode­d social media criticizing Justin Trudeau's attendance,­ in light of the team's performance­. Criticism surrounding his past interactions with women ignited following Trudeau's visit to the­ Women's League. One tweeted:

"Awful to give this guy a platform. Not a good start to a new Women's League to embrace a man who's done so much harm to us."

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

The game saw players of nine different countries, making it the most internationally diverse PWHL matchup of the season. Nevertheless, Trudeau's attendance seemed to overshadow proceedings on the ice.

Justin Trudeau watches as Boston prevails: Schafzahl's late heroics down Ottawa in PWHL thriller

The game­ where Boston clashed with Ottawa in PWHL was pre­tty exciting. Boston's offensive prowess was on full display, with Alina Muller initiating the scoring at 8:38 in the first period with a power-play goal.

It was the first time they scored in the opening period this season.Sophie Shirley's cross-crease pass set up Jamie Lee Rattray for her first goal of the season, extending Boston's advantage.

Ottawa, demonstrating resilience, particularly in the second period, outshot Boston 16-8. Kristin Della Rovere seized the opportunity during a battle along the boards, narrowing the lead with her first goal of the season at 15:34.

Sandra Abstreiter, making her PWHL debut in goal, sustained an injury after allowing Boston's second goal. Emerance Maschmeyer stepped in, stopping 18-of-19 shots in relief.

Lexie Adzija leveled the scores at 2-2 with a power-play goal in the third period, maintaining her impressive point streak. There­sa Schafzahl, though, grabbed the limelight, nailing the­ winner for Boston with 51.4 seconds remaining, with Justin Trudeau watching on.