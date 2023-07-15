"Babs the bully gets another chance" - When ex-NHL player expressed his disappointment over Mike Babcock's league return

In June 2023, the news of Mike Babcock's return to the NHL as the head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets created a buzz among hockey fans and insiders. While several NHL insiders had confirmed his comeback, an official announcement from the Blue Jackets was still pending. However, the hiring of Babcock, although a significant acquisition in terms of coaching talent, was not without controversy.

Babcock's reputation had taken a severe hit when he was fired by the Toronto Maple Leafs. Following his dismissal, numerous stories emerged about his questionable treatment of players, tarnishing his image in the hockey world. One of Babcock's fiercest critics, former NHL player Mike Commodore, shared his reaction to the news of Babcock's return.

In a video posted on social media, Commodore expressed his frustration, saying:

"Mike Babcock... head coach... back in the NHL."

He admitted feeling disappointed but not surprised by the announcement. Commodore also pointed out Babcock's previous claims of retirement.

"Babs the bully gets another chance. Am I disappointed? Yes I am disappointed," added Commodore. "Am I surprised? No I'm not. His whole retirement thing was a load of horsesh*t right off the bat."

Commodore believed that Babcock, during his extended break from coaching, should have taken the time to reflect on his coaching methods and address the issues that led to his firing in Toronto. However, Commodore dismissed any notion of Babcock having changed.

"Babs the bully ain't changing. Scumbags like that don't change," added Commodore.

Despite acknowledging his connections within the Blue Jackets organization, Commodore openly expressed his hope for the experiment to turn into a disaster for all parties involved. He made it clear that he would not be rooting for Babcock to succeed after witnessing his alleged mistreatment of players firsthand.

Commodore asserted:

"With all due respect to my buddies within the Blue Jackets organization, I hope this Babcock experiment is a complete disaster on every single level."

Commodore's strong stance against Babcock's return highlights the ongoing debate surrounding the coach's suitability for a leadership role in professional hockey.

When does the NHL season start in 2023?

The NHL has revealed the schedule for the 2023-24 regular season, which begins on October 10. ESPN will broadcast three games, including the Vegas Golden Knights raising their Stanley Cup banner before facing the Seattle Kraken.

TNT will have a doubleheader the next day, featuring the Chicago Blackhawks against the Boston Bruins and the LA Kings hosting the Colorado Avalanche. All seven Canadian teams will play on October 11, with matchups broadcast on Sportsnet.

Each team will play 82 games, totaling 1,312 games in the season. The regular season will end on April 18.

