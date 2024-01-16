"Bad asset management" - NHL fans left debating over Blackhawks' contract extension for Jason Dickinson

The Chicago Blackhawks have been trending in the NHL after they agreed to a two-year contract extension with veteran forward Jason Dickinson. The information was posted to the team’s official social media on X (previously Twitter) with the caption:

"JASON EXTENSION."

This move has sparked a range of reactions from NHL fans, reflecting the diverse opinions that often accompany such significant roster decisions.

Among the fan reactions, one individual expressed concern about asset management, stating:

"Bad asset management no matter how much we like him."

Another fan took a more optimistic view, pointing out that the extensions for players like Nick and Jason could be beneficial for a rising star in the league, Connor Bedard.

"Nick and Jason are actually very good extensions that Connor Bedard needs"

However, not all reactions were positive, as one fan criticized the move, stating,

"A definite overpay not even a 3rd line scorer."

The sentiment of overpayment continued in another fan's reaction with the comment,

"It’s an overpay for sure. Anyone at this point will be overpaid. Not done with overpay contracts yet…."

Chicago Blackhawks extend Jason Dickinson's two-year contract

The Chicago Blackhawks have extended forward Jason Dickinson to a two-year contract extension, running through the 2025–26 NHL season with a salary-cap hit of $4.25 million. This follows the team's recent two-year deal with Nick Foligno.

Despite their struggles, both veterans have made contributions on the ice and provided significant leadership to the team. Jason Dickinson, 28, was acquired from Vancouver in October 2022 and has a career-high 14 goals in 43 games this season, ranking third on the team with 64 hits and seven assists.

Blackhawks' General Manager Kyle Davidson praised Dickinson's unique two-way game, consistent competitiveness, and offensive contributions.

"Jason adds a unique two-way game to our lineup and his compete level is consistently strong every night," Kyle Davidson said. "He's showing his offensive game this year, which has been a huge lift to our team. His leadership has been instrumental, and the impact has been evident around the room, particularly with our young guys."

The 6-foot-2 forward was originally a first-round draft pick by the Dallas Stars in 2013, spending his first six NHL seasons with them before joining the Blackhawks.

In his debut season with Chicago, he recorded nine goals and a career-best 21 assists. Over his 404 regular-season games, Dickinson has amassed 53 goals and 72 assists.