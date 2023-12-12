"Bad mistake": Washington Capitals' rumored relocation to major league sport franchise-less location has fans divided

The Washington Capitals are rumored to be on the verge of a potential relocation that will see the Caps play their home games at the new arena in Northern Virginia.

Notably, the southern U.S. state does not represent any team in the NHL, due to which the Capitals' rumored relocation to Virginia has left fans divided with opinions.

As per the Washington Post, the state lawmakers are considering a move that would see the Capitals and the Wizards play in Northern Virginia.

The Washington Capitals and Wizards are two of the biggest sports teams in D.C. Both teams are also owned by Monumental Sports and Entertainment, a D.C.-based sports company, led by CEO Ted Leonsis.

Expand Tweet

The deal for the potential relocation of the arena is set to be discussed on Monday afternoon. Fans were quick to react to the rumors, as they took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their mixed reactions.

One fan tweeted:

"That would be a bad mistake."

Expand Tweet

Another chimed in:

"Would be strange if the Capitals were not in the capital, no?"

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Both the Capitals and Wizards have been playing at Capital One Arena since it was first opened in 1997 as the MCI Center.

If the deal is approved, fans of both teams will see their teams move to a new arena in Alexandria's Potomac Yard neighborhood. However, the company has not announced yet whether both the Capitals and Wizards will move to Virginia.

Also Read: NHL Rumors: Washington Capitals relocation on the cards after development concerns in Capital One Arena

What's next for the Washington Capitals?

Capitals v Blackhawks

The Capitals are fourth in the East's Metro Division with 31 points after 25 games. They're coming off a 4-0 win over the New York Rangers in their most recent matchup.

The Caps are riding on a two-game winning streak and are 5-4-1 in their last ten outings. Despite a rough start to the season, Alex Ovechkin leads the team in scoring with 16 points (five goals and 11 assists), followed by Tom Wilson and John Carlson with 15 points apiece.

The Washington Capitals face the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, Dec. 14. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. ET.