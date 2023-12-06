Barclay Goodrow injury: What happened to New York Rangers forward?

The New York Rangers' forward, Barclay Goodrow, was ruled out for the rest of the game against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday following an upper body injury he sustained late in the first period.

The New York Rangers PR team posted the latest update on their official X (formerly Twitter) account, stating,

"Barclay Goodrow (upper body) will not return tonight"

The incident occured when New York defenseman K'Andre Miller, in an attempt to direct an Ottawa clearance into the corner, accidentally hit Barclay Goodrow in the face with the puck.

Following the impact, the two-time Stanley Cup winner slid on the ice while clutching his face, promptly getting back on his feet and heading to the locker room.

The team later confirmed his absence for at least the rest of the game, citing it as an upper body injury, though Goodrow did lose a tooth or two during the incident.

"Barclay Goodrow takes a puck to the face and leaves a tooth behind on the ice"

In the event that it is solely a matter of a missing tooth, Goodrow shouldn't be at risk of missing any playing time.

Rangers forward Barclay Goodrow receiving a puck to the pace

After losing a tooth, Goodrow had to depart from the game.

Goodrow's tooth on the ice

The Rangers faced further set backs, as they were down 1-0 at the time of his injury.

Despite Miller's wrister bringing the Sens' lead to 3-2, goals from Drake Batherson and Ottawa captain Brady Tkachuk in front of the net extended the margin to 5-2 before the second intermission.

A key figure in New York's veteran leadership and penalty kill since his move from Tampa in the summer of 2021, Goodrow's impact has been significant.

The New York Rangers have secured victories in six of their last seven matches and currently lead the Metro division by eight points over second place Carolina.

Barring the setback in Ottawa, the team, under the guidance of new coach Peter Laviolette, has been performing well.

Post game, head coach Peter Laviolette mentioned that his player suffered an "upper-body" injury and he's still under evaluation.

"Listen, that happens," the coach told reporters. "Certainly we don't like to see that, he's an important part of our team for a lot of different reasons."

On a positive note for Goodrow, the Rangers have a break until Saturday, allowing him ample time for icing and recovery.

A Look at Barclay Goodrows' NHL Career Stats

Born on Feb. 26, 1993, New York Rangers forward Barclay Goodrow has built an impressive NHL career.

Over 467 appearances in professional hockey, he has netted 54 goals on 574 shots and accrued a total of 149 points, maintaining a shooting rate of 9.4%. Throughtout his career, Goodrow has achieved a +/- of 28.

Having played for the San Jose Sharks and Tampa Bay Lightning before joining the Rangers, he played a pivotal role in the Lightning's consecutive Stanley Cup victories in 2020 and 2021.

Notably, his signing rights were traded by Tampa Bay to the New York Rangers in July 2021.