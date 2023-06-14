Bark-Andre Furry, Vegas Golden Knights unofficial team dog passed away before Game 1 of Stanley Cup Finals

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Bark-Andre Furry, the beloved unofficial team dog of the Vegas Golden Knights, passed away just before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Named after former Knights goaltender Marc-André Fleury, Bark captured the hearts of fans across the city. He became an integral part of the team's fan base since their historic Stanley Cup run in 2018.

The news of Bark's passing was announced by his owners on social media. He was 14 years old.

(📸: The Golden Knights unofficial team dog "Bark-Andre Furry" passed away just before the Final. His family got his ashes back right before the Cup-clinching Game 5 in Vegas.

Bark-Andre Furry's impact extended far beyond the hockey arena. As a therapy dog, he brought immense joy and comfort to children at the Children's Hospital in Vegas during his numerous visits over the years.

His gentle nature undoubtedly brightened the days of those he encountered, spreading smiles and happiness wherever he went.

While Bark may no longer be with us, his legacy lives on through his younger brother, Deke Henri Furry.

Bark's presence at Knights games and practices was a familiar sight, and his popularity grew alongside the team's success. With over 15,000 followers on Twitter and more than 26,000 followers on Instagram, Bark had a dedicated fan following of his own.

He even had the opportunity to meet his namesake, Marc-André Fleury, back in 2018, receiving recognition from both the player and the NHL's Instagram account.

Story of Vegas Golden Knights' unofficial dog Bark-Andre Furry

The story of Bark-Andre Furry began when his owner, Darrell Williams, rescued him as a nine-month-old pup and named him Fenway after his love for the Boston Red Sox.

When the Golden Knights selected Fleury in the expansion draft, Williams decided to change his dog's name to reflect their support for the team. Thus, Fenway became Furry, a fitting hockey-inspired moniker.

Bark and Williams became regular attendees at Vegas practices, with Bark often expressing his opinions by barking at players through the glass at City National Arena. His popularity soared after Golden Knights reporter Aly Lozoff shared a photo of him at practice on Instagram, gaining attention from fans and media alike.

One heartwarming moment during Bark-Andre Furry's time as the unofficial team dog of the Golden Knights was when he met his namesake, Marc-André Fleury. The beloved goaltender took the time to interact with Bark, petting him and showing his affection for the furry fan.

Not only did Fleury meet Bark in person, but he also went the extra mile by signing an autograph for the pup.

The passing of Bark-Andre Furry is a poignant loss for the Vegas Golden Knights and their devoted fan base.

