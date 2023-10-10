Barry Melrose net worth: How much is ex-NHL coach turned broadcaster valued at in 2023?

Barry Melrose, former NHL player and coach turned hockey analyst for ESPN, announced today that he is retiring from his on-screen duties.

Barry Melrose has been diagnosed with Parkison's diseason, which has made the ESPN analyst hang up his skates and the mic.

According to celebworth.net, Barry Melrose's net worth is estimated to be around $16 million. Let's take a look at Melrose's hockey and broadcasting career to better understand his sources of income.

Melrose was drafted in the second round by the Canadiens in the 1976 NHL Dradt. From 1979 to 1986, the defenseman played for Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings.

The Saskatchewan-native's first NHL coaching stint was with Wayne Gretzky's Los Angeles Kings during the 1992-93 season. He lead them to the Stanley Cup Finals that season but lost to Montreal Canadiens in five games.

After two more seasons as head coach of the Kings, Melrose joined ESPN as a hockey analyst in 1996 and stayed till 2008. In June 2008, the Melrose joined the Tampa Bay Lightning as head coach for his secon stint as an NHL head coach.

His Lightning career was short-lived as Tampa fired Melrose in November, 2008 after a 5-7-4 record.

Melrose's absence on TV was filled as he rejoined ESPN in early 2009 covering the NHL Winter Classic between Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks.

Barry Melrose had also joined NHL Network as a contributor in 2011.

Melrose has also had a taste of the Hollywood screen. He appeared as himself in the 1999 hockey movie "Mystery, Alaska" with famous actor Russel Crowe. Melrose also starred as a guest on ABC's "Spin City" episode "Hey Judith" in 2001.

Slap Shot 2: Breaking the Ice, the second installment in the Slap Shot series also starred the former NHL head coach. During his time coaching Wayne Gretzy and the Kings, Melrose was also featured in Tony Robbins infomercials.

NHL executives share support for Barry Melrose

According to NHL.com, Commissioner Gary Bettman shared a message for Barry Melrose and said:

“For nearly 50 years, as a player, coach and broadcaster, Barry‘s gigantic personality and trademark style have made our game bigger, more exciting and more entertaining."

Bettman also hailed Melrose as a hockey fanatic and wished him the best for his fight against Parkinson's.

"His love for hockey is obvious and infectious. And it is impossible to have a conversation with him without a smile on your face."

LA Kings president Luc Robitaille, a former player for Barry Melrose's Kings from 1992-95, posted on social media:

“a tremendous leader who brought an incredible amount of personality to our hockey club and organization. His booming laugh is second to none.”

Also read: LA Kings Prez addresses concerns of MLS overtaking NHL in viewership