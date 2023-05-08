"Batman has to endorse Ottawa Senators": Elliotte Friedman jokingly talks about the Hollywood superstars involved in the bid race

The Ottawa Senators are hot property. Every notable personality wants to own it with the latest being the Weeknd.

Elliote Friedman was bored by the Weeknd news and jokingly implied that involvement by these entertainers were passe and not exciting anymore

He said the following about the Weeknd, Ruan Reynolds, and Snoop Dogg:

"We are bored by entertainers. Weeknd Yawn! Ryan Reynolds Yawn! Snoop Dogg Yawn! I have heard all of this. Now, you got to have Batman."

He wanted Batman to become one to endorse the teams.

"Can pick any one. It could be the Michael Keaton Batman, It could be the Ben Affleck Batman, It could be the Christian Bale Batman, heck it could be the Adam West Batman. Batman has to endorse the team now. Now we’re bored and unimpressed."

Elliote Friedman speculated that other teams would look into this sale. He was told that there was atleast one such team out there. Many are eager to see see how this plays out.

Ottawa Senators have many suitors



Multiple celebrities are throwing their hat into the ring for the NHL team. The sale of the Ottawa Senators has continued to be the most intriguing reality TV show in sports.

According to Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch, the Harlo Capital Group, run by Toronto billionaires Jeffrey and Michael Kimel, has teamed up with prominent Canadian recording artist Abel Tesfaye. Better known as The Weeknd, the artist and the group are set to make a bid for the Senators.

The Weeknd, according to Garrioch, has joined the proposal because he has connections to the Ottawa Senators through his management. He wants to leverage his love of hockey to do good for the neighbourhood.

The Weeknd is now up against two A-listers for the franchise, including fellow Canadian icon Ryan Reynolds and musician Snoop Dogg. Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet first broke the story of The Weeknd's interest in buying the Senators.

The latter acknowledged last week that he had joined the group of 12 investors, led by Neko Sparks. The Sens and the Canadian Tyre Centre, the team's home arena, are purportedly the targets of a $1 billion deal from Reynolds and the Remington Group.

Garrioch previously stated that the non-binding offer deadline for the second and final round of bidding is May 15th.

Seven groups are still competing for the Senators, including the three led by The Weeknd, Snoop Dogg, and Ryan Reynolds.

There will be interesting news coming out of the NHL in a few months. The new owners of the Ottawa Senators will be the most prominent among them.

